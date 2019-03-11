Donal Óg Cusack calls out 'voices of regression' in Offaly

Hurling pundit Donal Óg Cusack has said Offaly have not been helped by some of the county's "influential voices" while also pondering what their tradition actually is.

Speaking on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ last night, Cusack felt Offaly were in a position where every game seems to be "make or break" for the county.

Dónal Óg Cusack questions the hurling tradition in Offaly and has a go at some "voices of regression" within the county #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/tvXi7D5PI9— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 10, 2019

Defeat to Carlow Sunday condemned Offay to relegation to Division Two.

The dramatic game saw Carlow claw Offaly back from 11-points down as The Barrowsiders continued to rise.

As for the Faithful County, Cusack wondered what exactly the hurling tradition was in Offaly and he took a deep dive into the history books.

He showed that the 80s and 90s aside, "Offaly have gone back to their mean" - winning very little outside of those two decades.

The broader picture does not make for good viewing if you're from the Faithful County #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/K90Mcdsoti— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 10, 2019

Cusack also questioned the "voices of regression" in the Offaly hurling bubble that he felt were hindering the cause.

"Some of the loudest voices and maybe what you'd consider biggest influencers from Offaly over the last number of years always strike me, that be it innovation in the game or progression of the association, they always seem to the voice of regression and carrying a béal bocht," said the former Cork goalkeeper.

When questioned on his meaning by host Joanne Cantwell, Cuscak added: "If there's been tactical innovations for example, some of the loudest voices in Offaly were always, if you like, resisiting those tactical innovations."

Cusack said he was just "putting that point out there" continuing: "If they were given another brain I think they'd be twice the voice of regression."