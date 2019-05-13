NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Donal Moloney praises returning Clare star Shane O’Donnell

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Picture: Sportsfile

Such was the good form of Donal Moloney at the finish that the Clare joint-manager even had time for a parting joke.

His witty remark was in relation to Shane O’Donnell’s strong showing yesterday, despite the 24-year old having only returned to the Clare squad at the end of March following eight months spent studying at Harvard University in Boston.

“Essentially, he hasn’t played since playing against Galway last summer. Shane is very sharp, he kept his fitness and kept doing some ball work when he was over in Boston, so when he came back in eight weeks ago, it was like he had never been away.

“The trouble is, if he keeps up his form, we’ll get nobody to play in the National League next year,” quipped Moloney.

O’Donnell was central to John Conlon’s third-minute goal, snapping up possession and cutting inside three Waterford players to find the unmarked John Conlon.

“It was a really good boost and, maybe, we had opportunities to get one or two more, but then again, Waterford missed one at the other end as well.

“It was a really good start. We knew from the way the lads were this morning that the mindset was really positive, really good,” Moloney continued.

READ MORE

Waterford suffer narrow opening-day defeat to Clare

The Clare joint-manager wasn’t the least bit surprised by Waterford’s late onslaught and he believes the Déise will make a sizeable contribution yet in this Munster campaign.

“Of course, they were going to come strong, it’s their home patch. I’d like to think if the situation was reversed and it was up in Ennis that we’d throw the kitchen sink at it as well. If the ball doesn’t stick at one end, it’s back in your square before you know it. Waterford have some tremendous quality, they have absolutely tremendous players. The last time we were here in March they gave us a hiding.”

He added: “Full credit to Waterford [county board], this place deserves to hold Munster Championship matches, and I’d say that irrespective of the result today.”

Clare are left idle now until June 2 and Moloney would much prefer if they were stepping back inside the whitewash this weekend.

“Ideally. Last year’s set-up was perfect. Even though we lost the first game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, we had Waterford coming to town the next week and then we had a break.

It starts from scratch again. Today counts for nothing when Tipp come to Ennis. It will be another cliffhanger against Tipperary.

More on this topic

Fanning: This is not end of Waterford's Munster prospects

Championship Talking Points: Time for umpires to step up to their jobs

Sheedy: Tipp redemption won’t come in one afternoon

Second goal was a killer blow, admits Cork boss Meyler

KEYWORDS

ClareWaterford

More in this Section

Wrestler Silver King dies after collapsing during London show

Newcastle boss Benitez insists he has no issues with former striker Mitrovic

No nerves for Man City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of Premier League finale

Bertens brushes aside Halep to win Madrid Open


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

Beluga whale trained to spy for Russia?

Islands of Ireland: What the Butler saw

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »