Donal Moloney announces he will not seek appointment as Clare senior hurling manager

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 02:43 PM

Louis Mulqueen is now considered the front-runner for the Clare senior hurling manager's position after outgoing co-boss Donal Moloney pulled out of the race today.

Moloney had put his name to take the position on his own after colleague Gerry O'Connor stepped away last month. However, the Scarriff man was informed he would have to reapply for the role.

In a statement released today, Moloney said: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty over the process of selecting new management and despite the support I have received from the hurling squad, I do not wish to inhibit members of the existing management team and persons who had committed to coming on board for 2020 from missing out on opportunities as other counties put together their coaching teams. As a management team therefore, we have taken the decision to not seek another term.

“On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank the players for creating such a fantastic environment over many years and for the honesty of effort and commitment they have shown to their families, friends, their clubs and to their county. They have brought great honour to the Clare jersey in the 12 years I have been involved in inter-county management since 2007 from U16 level up to the senior team. I wish the group the very best for the future.

“I want to thank Club Clare Hurling Supporters for its invaluable support during the past three years. I also wish the incoming management team the very best for 2020."

Last week, former Clare full-back Brian Lohan announced his intention to seek the position and over the weekend it emerged that former Clare and Galway selector Mulqueen was interested.

Mulqueen, who guided Liam Mellows to a Galway SHC title in 2017, and Lohan are expected to be interviewed in the coming days with the recommended candidate to be put up for ratification at a county board meeting on Tuesday week.

TOPIC: GAA

