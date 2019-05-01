NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donal McElligott suspended for Longford's Championship opener

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 04:54 PM

Longford look set to be without Donal McElligott for their Leinster Championship quarter-final.

The GAA's Central Hearings Committee have handed the half-back a one-match suspension following his red card in Longford's Allianz Football League Division 3 defeat to Westmeath.

The rule in questions was “Behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent”.

McElligott will miss Longford's Championship opener with either Kildare or Wicklow on May 26 as a result.

The Mullinalaghta man can still take his case to the Central Appeals Committee.

