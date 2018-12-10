Doireann O’Sullivan: ‘The main feeling is relief’

Not everyone can catalogue their emotions in the minutes after an All-Ireland final.

Delirium and disbelief may pull rank on pain and exhaustion, but then it can be hard to put any of that into words, or some semblance of order, when adrenalin is careering through the bloodstream, your hand is being squeezed and your back slapped.

Doireann O’Sullivan had no such trouble.

“The main feeling coming off the pitch actually is relief,” she said.

It was an emotion that needed no explanation. Not when Mourneabbey had lost three of the previous four finals. This was a team that no longer wanted to win an All-Ireland. It was a group of players who had to win one.

“Our major regret throughout the years was that we didn’t show up on All-Ireland final day,” she explained. “It is much easier when you are beaten, but you have played well and turned up as a team. The last four years we have felt we let ourselves down on the final day and we promised each other that that wasn’t going to happen this time. Thankfully, we turned up, especially in the first half.”

If Foxrock Cabinteely knew what hit them, then they were powerless to stop the blows from an opponent that utilised the strong wind at their backs to hem in the Dublin side and their own individual skills and collective structure to harvest a nine-point half-time lead.

O’Sullivan picked off six of their 12 points in that period and served as assistant to Laura Fitzgerald for their goal too. If anything, their second-half effort, full of poise and intelligence against the brutal elements, was even better.

“In conditions like that, you couldn’t give away cheap ball, because you would be punished for it. We have been working on that a lot, on taking the ball into contact, and there were wet conditions here.

The support play was excellent and we created a couple of overlaps.

They only managed a single point in that second period, but it didn’t matter.

Nor did the goals they left behind through two shots that found a crossbar and a penalty that slithered wide.

What mattered was they got over the line.

Finally.