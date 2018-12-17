Divisional and third-level motions defeated

The two motions tabled by Glen Rovers at Saturday’s convention, to exclude divisional teams from the Cork senior championships and prevent third-level club sides from fielding players attached to senior clubs outside of Cork, were comprehensively beaten.

In putting forward the Glen Rovers motion to delete bye-law 41, which would end the involvement of divisional teams in the county senior championships, club secretary Jude O’Callaghan stressed that their proposal was not a knee-jerk reaction to Imokilly’s back-to-back success.

“We just want to level the playing field for club players. The club player has the option of playing in one championship. Those representing divisions have the luxury of playing in two championships. Is this fair? Surely, this must be addressed,” said O’Callaghan.

That a divisional team is not subject to relegation and can decide not to field a team on a particular year, without penalty, is in no way fair, added the Glen Rovers official.

This was a sentiment echoed by St Finbarr’s delegate, Denis Harrington.

“There is a major imbalance in that a senior club participating in the senior championship can be relegated, but a divisional team cannot. The divisions can opt in and out any year they like. That imbalance has to stop,” Harrington remarked.

Leading the opposition was Imokilly president Willie Ring, who took aim at the clubs supporting this motion and their attempts to thwart Imokilly in the boardroom.

“If you want to get rid of divisional teams, this is not the way to do it. It should be done in manly combat, beating them on the field of play and no other way,” said Ring, to much applause, before delegates overwhelmingly rejected the motion.

“Divisional teams, since 1932, have won eight county titles in hurling and 17 in football.”

Killeagh’s David Scully thought it a bit rich of Glen Rovers to table this motion when teams they fielded in the past contained players who transferred in from rural clubs operating in the lower grades.

“I have seen the Glen in action, going back to the mid-50s. They had players from north, south, east and west Cork, and a few outside the county.”

Commented Duhallow secretary Tony McAuliffe: “We are not having an undue effect on the senior championships. We have players from very small clubs who can never aspire to play senior with their own clubs due to their size.”

Much closer was the vote on the motion to stop senior club players from outside Cork lining out for UCC and CIT in the county championships.

As has happened in recent years, Glen Rovers secretary Jude O’Callaghan touched on the frustration of clubs who had been knocked out of the championship by either UCC or CIT and watched on as that third-level side fielded a much-changed team in the next round owing to certain players heading home to line out with their native clubs.

“We don’t know from one week to the next what kind of team will be available to the colleges’. The first day they go out, they could beat potential winners. The second day they could be beaten by a team considered no-hopers simply because of the level of the player the college will put out. There is no consistency.”

UCC’s Seamus Coffey said the motion sought to reduce the impact of Gaelic Games in the University, while outgoing Cork county board secretary Frank Murphy labelled the Glen Rovers proposal as “ill-conceived”.

“It would be a retrograde decision by this convention to send this motion to Congress. The University, in football, is the longest continuous club team playing in the Cork county championship since 1916. I don’t think we should say that senior club players from outside the county should not participate. That degrades the team and championship,” said Murphy.

Three of the four motions brought by the county committee, relating to transfer bye-laws, were passed, including ‘family residence’ being changed to ‘permanent residence’, as is defined in the GAA’s Official Guide.

What was beaten was the executive’s recommendation to reduce the ‘sitting out’ period of players seeking transfers from 96 to 48 weeks. Incoming CEO of Cork GAA Kevin O’Donovan spoke against the motion, warning clubs not to open the “floodgates”.

“Forty-eight weeks is less than a year, so one injury, such as a cruciate ligament, and they are a free agent the year after. If a club is knocked out of the championship in June, and don’t play league for the remainder of the year, their players are free agents in May of the following year. 96 weeks is not perfect, but it is some sort of protection around every club in the county.”