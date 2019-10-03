Divilly, Noonan, and Wall bid to impress scouts in Australia

Galway star Olivia Divilly has been wooing AFLW scouts with her stunning tests, finishing in the top two in three tests during the Draft Combine in Melbourne.

Divilly is one of three ladies footballers invited to participate in the trial, with Vikki Wall, who lines out for Dunboyne in the Meath SFC final on Sunday, 24 hours after returning to Ireland, and Cork’s Saoirse Noonan.

Noonan, a prodigious talent who is also an international soccer player at underage level and lines out for Cork City in the Women’s National League, was unable to take part in the physical tests due to a knee injury.

It is Divilly who turned heads over the two days of testing on Monday and Tuesday however, recording the best result in the Yo-Yo test (level 17.2) and finishing second in both the 20-metre sprint (3.258 seconds) and the two-kilometre time trial (7:48).

Critically, the trio have been given permission to nominate for the entire country in the upcoming NAB AFLW Draft on October 22, unlike locals who must choose a region in the state-based draft.

At present, 18 Irish players have committed to playing in the AFLW next season and that figure is certain to increase by the conclusion of the draft.