Distinctive jerseys and special protections: GAA clarifies rules for sin-binned keepers

As Gaelic footballers prepare to adapt to the new rules introduced for 2020, a number of clarifications have been released.

The sin bin, advanced mark, and adjustments to the kick-out will come into effect in all competitions this year, with the GAA seeking to clarify potential pitfalls in their implementation.

Among five clarifications to the sin bin, it's noted that the 10-minute timer will start when the referee restarts the game, rather than the moment of the black card being shown.

If a player returns to the field of play without permission, it'll be considered a challenge to the officials' authority under Rule 6.1. That means a yellow card for offenders which, following a black card, would see the player being sent off. In addition, any aggressive fouls committed while in the sin bin can be punished with a card, resulting in a sending off.

When a goalkeeper is sin-binned, he should be replaced by a nominated outfield player who must change into a "distinctive jersey" to differentiate himself from his teammates and opposition. Any team that doesn't nominate a replacement goalkeeper can't avail of the protections afforded to a goalie inside the small rectangle.

Any player who is sin-binned in extra-time and serves his 10 minutes but doesn't get the chance to return to the field, due to the ball remaining in play until the final whistle, will be allowed take part in any potential penalty shoot-out.

In relation to the mark and advanced mark, the GAA has clarified that any player who raises his arm to indicate he intends to stop play and take the resulting free-kick, but then plays on, shall have committed a technical foul. The ball will be thrown in in such cases.

Free kicks from marks are considered set plays so players can't claim a mark from the subsequent kick.

They also state the "exceptional circumstances" when a mark can be taken by another player applies only after an injury or red card to the player who caught the ball. The referee shall direct the nearest teammate to take the kick.