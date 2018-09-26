'Dismayed' Moy appeal decision not to impose sanctions after Sean Cavanagh incident

Sean Cavanagh's club have appealed the decision by the Tyrone County Board not to take any disciplinary action after their star player was hospitalised.

Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and concussion in Moy's recent Championship game against Edendork.

The Tyrone County Board ruled the injuries merited no sanction, saying it was adjudicated appropriately by referee Kieran Eanetta on the day, but Moy have called for the decision to be reconsidered after viewing video footage.

The Tyrone CCC reviewed the referee's report and went through the available video footage before releasing a statement on Saturday saying it was satisfied the referee acted appropriately.

Their statement said: “The CCC was satisfied that the referee was well-positioned, in clear view of the incident, and adjudicated on the matter, appropriately.

“Tyrone GAA takes the opportunity, again, to wish its former senior football team captain, Sean Cavanagh, captain a speedy recovery from the injury that he sustained.”

Moy also reviewed the footage and released a statement saying: "On 24th September 2018, members of the Committee of Moy Tír na nÓg had a first opportunity to view the video footage of the match between Moy and Edendork St. Malachy’s played on 15th September 2018, during which Seán Cavanagh sustained a broken nose and concussion.

"Having considered this video, Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C expresses its disappointment and dismay with the outcome of the investigation by the Competitions Control Committee of the Tyrone County Board, issued on Saturday 22nd September 2018, that the referee “…adjudicated on the matter appropriately”.

"The cause of the clash that led to the injuries could and should have been avoided. The mark had been taken by Seán Cavanagh and signalled by the referee directly before the incident.

Rule 7.2 Category 3 (iv) ‘Behaving in a way that is dangerous to an opponent’ is a red card offence.

"As a first stage in the appeal process, Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C has requested to Tyrone County Board that the referee and the linesmen who officiated on 15th September 2018 review the footage again to reconsider their opinion.

"Moy Tír na nÓg G.A.C expresses its disapproval of the derogatory online comments made against both clubs and the players involved, and appeals for restraint and moderation in the expression of legitimate views and opinions.

"The health, safety and well-being of all our playing members is of the utmost importance to our club.

"We wish Edendork St. Malachy's G.A.C. well in their Championship match this Friday, 28th September 2018."