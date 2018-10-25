Dingle should ban selector for up to a year, blasts Gavin

Dingle GAA should consider suspending Colm Geaney from all club activity for far longer than the eight weeks handed down by Kerry’s Competition Controls Committee, according to four-time All-Ireland final referee Brian Gavin.

Ref Brian Gavin: Onus on clubs to lead the way until rulebook dictates lengthy sentences.

Given the leniency of the suspension Geaney was slapped with for punching East Kerry footballer Dara Moynihan during Sunday’s ill-tempered county semi-final replay, Gavin has called on Dingle GAA officials to show responsibility by banning the senior football selector “for up to a year”.

“Until such time as the rulebook dictates lengthy sentences for what we saw at the weekend, the onus has to be on the clubs to show leadership in these situations,” said Gavin.

“I’m chairman of Clara. We have a club policy. If that was a Clara person, we should be suspending him for a year, at least, from all club activity. No matter who the person is, the clubs can take responsibility and show a bit of leadership. The rural club will always try and protect their own, but if some club took the lead, others could follow.”

Gavin, who officiated four All-Ireland hurling finals between 2011 and 2016, said it is imperative the GAA’s official guide is tweaked to end the practice of the minimum punishment being handed out.

Where is the logic, he argues, in Diarmuid Connolly being sidelined for three months for a slight push on linesman Ciarán Branagan and Geaney receiving an eight-week suspension for striking an opposing player?

The recently- retired inter-county referee also advocated for a reduction in the number of personnel allowed on the sideline and a fourth official being in place at all county semi-finals and finals.

“Croke Park needs to come out and admit there is a problem at the moment. There needs to be a proper sit-down and proposals need to be drawn up with regard to sanctions for on-field violence. We need to do this so county boards can start delivering the appropriate punishment.”

On increasing the number of officials at club games, Gavin added:

It was decided at an Offaly County Board meeting in August that there would be a fourth official for the county semi-finals and finals.

"Aside from taking the subs slips and informing people of the additional time at the end of each half, the fourth official was active in keeping both sets of management to their area and making sure they didn’t encroach the opposition’s area.

"That makes a big difference. These are all steps which have to be taken to cut out the violent scenes playing out every weekend.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary midfielder George Hannigan has retired from inter-county football. Hannigan was midfield during Tipperary’s run to the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.