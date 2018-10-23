Home»Sport

Dingle official facing proposed eight-week ban for striking player

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 06:35 PM

The Dingle official that struck East Kerry's Dara Moynihan is facing a proposed eight-week ban.

Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Kerry CCC met last night to consider the referee's match report following the brawl that marred Sunday's Kerry Championship semi-final replay in Tralee.

Video of the brawl was also investigated.

Dingle are set to play Dr Crokes this Sunday in the Kerry SFC final.

