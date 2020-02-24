News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Diarmuid O’Sullivan to learn ban fate

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 01:09 PM

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan will learn his fate in the next 48 hours after being sent to the stand by referee Seán Cleere at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

His county’s maor foirne, the three-time All-Ireland-winning defender remonstrated with the match official after Shane Kingston wasn’t awarded a free in the first half of the defeat to Limerick and he is likely to be named in the Kilkenny referee’s report.

O’Sullivan could face up to a 12-week ban, which would prevent him from being available for Cork’s Munster SHC opener against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 10. Mentors previously deemed to have confronted referees have been handed down similar suspensions.

However, there is a possibility the Cloyne man may not be issued with any punishment. In last summer’s Galway-Wexford Leinster SHC clash in Salthill, Davy Fitzgerald was directed to the stand by referee Johnny Murphy but was on the sideline two weeks later when his Wexford side faced Carlow.

The action taken against O’Sullivan comes at the start of a week where Congress will vote on a motion to disband the role of the maor foirne. The playing rules committee’s proposal to ban the running selector has been backed by Central Council and will require 60% of delegates to become a rule.

After Sunday’s game, Kingston explained why O’Sullivan was so animated with Cleere. “He was frustrated. There were two charges into the (Shane Kingston’s) face, which he brought to the officials’ attention.”

GAA

