News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Diarmuid Connolly returns as Dublin set up Mayo semi-final showdown

Diarmuid Connolly returns as Dublin set up Mayo semi-final showdown
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 05:51 PM

Tyrone 0-13 - 1-16 Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly’s first Championship start for Dublin in 26 months was marked with a win as Dublin confirmed their All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo this Saturday.

However, the St Vincent’s star was black-carded for a deliberate pull down close to the end of normal time.

In a subdued game in Healy Park between two largely second-string teams, the All-Ireland champions did enough to top Super 8, Group 2.

Tyrone, who racked up 13 wides, will face Kerry in the other last-four match on Sunday.

Dublin were three up at the break and other than a Conall McCann strike hitting the underside of the crossbar never looked in trouble.

Being able to call on the likes of Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara kept Dublin eager upfront and Seán Bugler was a star performer with three points, also assisting O’Gara for the additional time goal.

Fears about this being a phony war were confirmed as soon as Tyrone’s team was leaked on Friday night, 15 personnel changes from the side that beat Cork.

Diarmuid Connolly returns as Dublin set up Mayo semi-final showdown

Dublin joined the party with seven 11th hour changes, one of them including Connolly for Brian Howard.

Both Stephen Cluxton and Niall Morgan were replaced at the last minute as is permitted under the emergency goalkeeper allowance, Michael Shiel and Cormac Quinn taking their spots on the bench.

All eyes were on Connolly from the outset and while they were a couple of flashes of his old self, such as his 33rd-minute mark, he kicked a poor wide in the 18th minute and then finished weakly in the 35th minute.

Dublin led from the seventh minute and didn’t surrender it. Goal chances fell to both teams in the opening half and Rory O’Carroll’s positioning early on was questionable.

David Mulgrew and Conor McAliskey had goal opportunities within a minute and Evan Comerford saved well to deny the latter a goal.

Paddy Small blazed over when put through by Kevin McManamon in the 19th minute and Cormac Costello had a shot prevented four minutes later but Costello’s marksmanship was prominent in helping Dublin into a 0-8 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Diarmuid Connolly returns as Dublin set up Mayo semi-final showdown

Scorers for Tyrone: C. McAliskey (0-5, 2 frees); K. Coney (frees), R. Donnelly (0-2 each); N. Sludden, C. McCann, R. Grugan, D. McCurry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: C. Costello (0-6, 4 frees); S. Bugler (0-3); E. O’Gara (1-0); K. McManamon, P. Small (0-2 each); B. Brogan, P. Andrews, D. Connolly (0-1 each).

TYRONE: B. Gallen; P. Hampsey, C. McLaughlin, M. Cassidy; A. McCrory; T. McCann, M. Cassidy, C. Grugan; B. McDonnell, D. McClure; R. Donnelly, K. Coney; D. Mulgrew, C. McCann; C. McAliskey.

Subs for Tyrone: H.P. McGeary for P. Hampsey (h-t); R. Brennan for M. Cassidy (inj 38); B. Kennedy for R. Donnelly (40); M. McKernan for T. McCann (56); D. McCurry for C. McCann (57); N. Sludden for D. Mulgrew (69).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; R. O’Carroll; A. McGowan, D. Byrne; E. Lowndes, J. Cooper (c), E. Murchan; D. Connolly, J. McCarthy; R. McDaid, C. Costello, S. Bugler; K. McManamon, P. Small, P. Andrews.

Subs for Dublin: P. McMahon for D. Byrne, M.D. Macauley for J. McCarthy (both h-t); B. Brogan for J. Cooper, E. O’Gara for P. Small (both 44); P. Ó Cofaigh-Byrne for C. Costello (68).C. O’Connor for R O’Carroll (70); D. Connolly black (black 69, not replaced).

Referee: J. McQuillan (Cavan).

More on this topic

Texas shopping centre gunman charged with murder in domestic terrorism caseTexas shopping centre gunman charged with murder in domestic terrorism case

Four arrested after Rangers fans’ pitch invasion collapses disabled shelterFour arrested after Rangers fans’ pitch invasion collapses disabled shelter

Gunman who killed nine people in Ohio mass shooting identifiedGunman who killed nine people in Ohio mass shooting identified

Startup has great hopes for a proposed solar power plant in Cork harbourStartup has great hopes for a proposed solar power plant in Cork harbour

GAAfootball

More in this Section

Bury chairman labels EFL ‘destroyer of clubs’ after second game suspendedBury chairman labels EFL ‘destroyer of clubs’ after second game suspended

Pep Guardiola vows to be nicer to his Manchester City players this seasonPep Guardiola vows to be nicer to his Manchester City players this season

Caolan Ward glad he stuck with itCaolan Ward glad he stuck with it

Bandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane groundedBandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane grounded


Lifestyle

Trish Kerr is the owner of Kerr’s Bookshop, which is located on Ashe Street, in Clonakilty, Co Cork.Kerr's Bookshop: Serving Clonakilty since 1992

A British-Indian director’s own love of Springsteen fed into a film that the singer gave his blessing to after a chance encounter, writes Esther McCarthy.Bend it like Bruce: Fan film came from director's own love of Springsteen

While talk of traffic dominated Day One at the All Together Now festival in Waterford, alas it was the weather that took a U-turn on Saturday.Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

Looking to give white jeans a try? We’ve got three ways to wear a pair.How to wear it: Three ways to give white jeans a try

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »