News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Diarmuid Connolly is back training with Dublin, Jim Gavin reveals

Diarmuid Connolly is back training with Dublin, Jim Gavin reveals
Dublin manager Jim Gavin. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 12:46 PM

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is back training with the All-Ireland champions as their five-in-a-row bid intensifies.

Speaking after their 5-18 to 1-17 win over Cork in the first round of the Super 8s, Gavin confirmed the news as he gave a squad update on the Dublin GAA social media channel.

Giving a squad update, Gavin said:

"We've got James McCarthy back on the pitch, Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper (and) Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us.

"There is a whole host of players who are returning to play - and then you have the squad who played at the weekend."

Reflecting on the win over Cork, where the winners only led by four points after 62 minutes but blew the Rebels away in the closing stages, the manager was keen to emphasise recovery as they prepare to meet Roscommon next weekend.

"It was tough, there are a lot of tired bodies this morning.

"The guys will get as much recovery as they can. We'll try to get a couple of sessions in."

Their third Super 8s game is against Tyrone on the weekend on August 3/4 while Cork play the Ulster side next weekend.

READ MORE

Cork hit by late burst but not before unsettling Dublin

More on this topic

Sponsorship cash is the real game-changer hiding in plain sightSponsorship cash is the real game-changer hiding in plain sight

Dublin claim 8-in-a-row with win over WestmeathDublin claim 8-in-a-row with win over Westmeath

Kenny and Kennedy were pumped to beat their own county, says Dublin’s CrummeyKenny and Kennedy were pumped to beat their own county, says Dublin’s Crummey

McManamon rejects role of money in Dubs’ successMcManamon rejects role of money in Dubs’ success

Jim GavinDiarmuid ConnollyDublin GAAFootballCroke ParkGAA NewsTOPIC: Dublin GAA

More in this Section

Solskjaer says Pogba remains a captaincy candidate despite doubts over futureSolskjaer says Pogba remains a captaincy candidate despite doubts over future

Rachel Kearns goal gives Mayo Ladies win in Championship opener against TyroneRachel Kearns goal gives Mayo Ladies win in Championship opener against Tyrone

Last-gasp free gives Cavan Ladies single-point win over ArmaghLast-gasp free gives Cavan Ladies single-point win over Armagh

Galway fightback secures win over Kerry in Ladies Football ChampionshipGalway fightback secures win over Kerry in Ladies Football Championship


Lifestyle

Ziauddin Yousafzai discusses his new book Let Her Fly, the raising of his Nobel laureate daughter Malala, and how equality shaped his family.Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits. The amount of sweetener may vary with the sourness or ripeness of the berries.Michelle Darmody's summer berry recipes

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

If we are honest, of all of the meals of the day, breakfast is the one most often skipped.The Currabinny Cooks: Get your day off to the perfect start

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »