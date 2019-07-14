Diarmuid Connolly is back training with Dublin, Jim Gavin reveals

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is back training with the All-Ireland champions as their five-in-a-row bid intensifies.

Speaking after their 5-18 to 1-17 win over Cork in the first round of the Super 8s, Gavin confirmed the news as he gave a squad update on the Dublin GAA social media channel.

Giving a squad update, Gavin said:

"We've got James McCarthy back on the pitch, Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper (and) Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us.

"There is a whole host of players who are returning to play - and then you have the squad who played at the weekend."

Jim Gavin has given #DubsTV a very positive update on the Dublin panel today, following the Super 8s win over Cork last night Enjoy your Sunday 💙#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/cktcRUNsWy July 14, 2019

Reflecting on the win over Cork, where the winners only led by four points after 62 minutes but blew the Rebels away in the closing stages, the manager was keen to emphasise recovery as they prepare to meet Roscommon next weekend.

"It was tough, there are a lot of tired bodies this morning.

"The guys will get as much recovery as they can. We'll try to get a couple of sessions in."

Their third Super 8s game is against Tyrone on the weekend on August 3/4 while Cork play the Ulster side next weekend.