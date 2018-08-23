'Devastated' Carnacon to appeal expulsion from Mayo Ladies Football championship

All-Ireland ladies club football champions Carnacon say they are "devastated" to be thrown out of the Mayo senior championship.

The club said they will make an appeal against their Mayo league and championship expulsion to the board of the Connacht LGFA.

The sanction was imposed by the Ladies Football County Board on Tuesday, who voted to expel them for allegedly "bringing the game into disrepute".

The sanction was imposed after 12 players, eight of whom came from the club, left the Mayo senior panel prior to their June qualifier against Cavan.

In a statement released this afternoon, the club have thanked the public for their support, and say they are in the process of preparing an appeal.

Carnacon's statement said: "Understandably, the entire panel, management, club officers, our families and supporters are devastated by the sequence of events which have transpired.

"The club is in the process of preparing an appeal of this decision to lodge with the Connacht LGFA, so at this point in time we feel it would be inappropriate to comment any further.

"We hope you can understand our position and respect our decision.

"At the end of the day - all our members want is to play football and we hope to get this opportunity again in the not too distant future.

"We would like to thank the general public for their support and goodwill in this unprecedented situation."