Dessie Farrell succeeds Jim Gavin as Dublin senior football manager

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 07:31 PM

Dessie Farrell has been appointed as Dublin senior football manager for the next three years.

The Na Fianna man, who was supposed to lead his club's senior footballers for a second successive season in 2020, succeeds Jim Gavin but has yet to put his management team together.

Farrell, who worked with the senior hurlers this past season, has guided Dublin to two All-Ireland U21 titles as well as a minor.

In a statement this evening, Dublin chairman Seán Shanley remarked: "Dessie has played an integral role in the success of the Dublin footballers over the past decade in his time as manager of the Dublin Minor and U21 teams.

We wish Dessie the very best and look forward to the 2020 season.

DublinGAA

