Dessie Farrell ponders management mix in Dublin

Dessie Farrell: Likely to stick with St Clare’s DCU as training base.
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 08:57 PM

Dessie Farrell’s management team is expected to feature a blend of his underage assistants and Jim Gavin’s outgoing set-up.

Farrell takes charge of the senior footballers for the first time on Saturday in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Longford in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

As the five-in-a-row panel only return from Bali this weekend, it is expected to be a largely developmental side as has been the case in recent pre-season campaigns.

It has been strongly rumoured Farrell’s All-Ireland club and county winning team-mate Mick Galvin, who worked with him at under-age level, will come on board as a selector.

A prominent manager at senior club level in Dublin, Galvin has been acclaimed by the likes of Bernard Brogan for his development of players down through the years.saso

Outgoing selector and forwards coach Jason Sherlock is close friends with both Farrell and Galvin with all three having Na Fianna connections of some sort, although it remains to be seen if Sherlock is prepared to be involved for a sixth consecutive season.

Between minor and U21, Farrell had Galvin (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh), Philip McElwee (Na Fianna), Alan “Nipper” McNally (St Anne’s) and Cathal Ó Torna (Na Fianna) as selectors.

Farrell also had another two Na Fianna men, John Campbell and Pat Naughton, involved in his backroom team. Ó Torna previously acted as GPA secretary during the early part of Farrell’s tenure as the organisation’s chief executive.

As Dublin GAA’s full-time high performance manager, it would make sense for Bryan Cullen (Skerries Harps) to continue in his role and strength and conditioning coach he has held since 2016, while there are indications selector Shane O’Hanlon (St Vincent’s), who supervised the team’s logistics, will remain on in the role.

Farrell is also likely to stick with St Clare’s DCU as Dublin’s training base, their HQ since Pat Gilroy’s spell in charge, although at this time of year Dublin under Gavin has prepared the players in Innisfails GAA pitch in Balgriffin.

As under-age Dublin manager, Farrell regularly used Carton House for training breaks as did Gavin with the seniors and he is expected to stick with that practice.

Former Kerry and Sydney Swans player Tadhg Kennelly has claimed Tyrone’s Cathal McShane will line out with the county this season as the deadline for registration has passed.

As the 2019 All-Star travels to train with the Adelaide Crows, Kennelly told Off The Ball AM: “The AFL’s final playing list has been lodged for the 2020 season so he can’t play this year,” noted the current Sydney Swans assistant coach. “He’ll be playing with Tyrone in the championship this year.

He can come out in July if he did get selected in the mid-season draft but that is highly unlikely for an international player.

“Generally, the mid-season draft in the AFL is for a club that has had a number of injuries in a position where they then go to a lower league and pick up a player to put straight on their list. So, he can’t play this season. He’ll be playing for Tyrone.”

Hat tip to Off the Ball

