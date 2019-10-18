Derry, Clare to oppose two-tier structure

Derry have confirmed they will vote against the proposed second-tier football championship, with Clare expected to do likewise at tomorrow’s Special Congress.

A meeting of Clare County Board officers last week heard arguments for and against a Tier 2 competition, with the prevailing view being that of opposition to splitting the championship in half.

The board executive have also consulted with Colm Collins’ management team, who made it known they were not in favour of the Tier 2 model put forward.

At present, Laois are the sole Division 2 county to confirm they will vote against the second-tier proposal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. If a Tier 2 championship is voted through and involvement in such is decided by league placings at the end rather than the beginning of spring, both Laois and Clare would then need to preserve their Division 2 status to avoid being dragged into any secondary competition.

Derry, meanwhile, are the fourth Division 3 county, after Longford, Offaly, and Tipperary, to signal their intention to oppose a second tier. While six of the eight counties in Division 4 are in favour of a second-tier championship, the opposite is very much the case among the league’s third tier fraternity.

Armagh and Roscommon have revealed they will back the Tier 2 proposal this weekend. Both counties, the same as Clare and Laois, will begin 2020 in Division 2 of the Allianz League.

At Wednesday’s Roscommon County Board meeting, top table officials were instructed by club delegates to vote for the Central Council motion. A handful of clubs expressed opposition, but the majority view was in support of a second tier.

An Armagh County Board official said a “big portion” of their clubs were in favour of an extra championship layer being brought into existence. Armagh’s Special Congress delegation, however, will vote against the sin bin replacing player dismissal as the punishment for cynical fouling.

Ulster champions Donegal and Monaghan, two Division 1 counties, will decide on the day after listening to the various Tier 2 arguments put forward, the same approach as is being taken by Cork, Kerry, and Meath. Tyrone said they would not be outlining their voting position ahead of Special Congress. The Central Council motion requires 60% majority backing for it to be passed.

In total, 11 counties have confirmed to this newspaper they will back the introduction of a second-tier competition. They are Armagh, Cavan, Leitrim, Limerick, London, Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow. Seven counties — Carlow, Clare, Derry, Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Tipperary — have indicated their opposition. Fermanagh, Mayo, and Louth were meeting last night to finalise their voting position, while Galway decide today.

Elsewhere, former Galway manager John McIntyre believes any interested candidate in the Galway job will surely “think twice about getting involved” given the playing squad were keen for the outgoing management to remain in charge.

Writing in the Connacht Tribune, he described the offer to outgoing selectors Noel Larkin and Francis Forde to head up the management team without having to go through an interview process as “an open goal”.

“While you’d admire their principles and loyalty to Micheál Donoghue, the realisation is bound to hit them sooner or later that they may never get the opportunity to manage Galway again.”