News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Déise camogie players feel disrespected by fixture change

Déise camogie players feel disrespected by fixture change
Patricia Jackman. Picture: Inpho/Tom Beary
By Tomas McCarthy
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 07:45 PM

The Waterford camogie squad feel that five days’ notice for Sunday’s rescheduled All Ireland championship clash with Cork is disrespectful to players and have sought a meeting with the association to ensure that this situation doesn't happen again.

The switch from Saturday to Sunday, communicated to the counties on Tuesday morning, has left many Déise players out of pocket.

Star midfielder Patricia Jackman, who took five days leave from her work at the University of Lincoln, will miss the game as she had already booked a flight back to the UK on Sunday morning.

The game was moved to cater for Rebel dual stars Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger who will line out with the Cork ladies on Saturday.

Waterford outlined their grievances in a statement prepared after training on Thursday night.

READ MORE

Three changes for Cork ladies ahead of clash with Cavan

“Unfortunately, five days’ notice is within the rules but is not the same for players to give notice to employers, airlines and life logistics.

"Allowing the change of date of an All Ireland Senior Camogie championship match with 5 days’ notice disrespects the effort of players training since October of last year and who organise their lives based on championship fixture dates set in January.”

It has caused upset in the camp ahead of Sunday’s duel with the All Ireland champions.

“The late notice has affected our players. Members of our senior camogie panel work weekends, to finance their college education and fund their sport participation.

Late notice impacts upon working hours, causing financial loss. We have a panel member commuting from England to represent her county.

"For her to play the original fixture date she took holiday leave from work, the late change results in her being unavailable for selection.

"Players shape their family lives around dedicating time to their sport. Issues on communication in relation to this were compounded by players becoming aware of the fixture change through social media.”

They also highlighted other issues encountered during this year’s championship.

“So far this year, we experienced lack of adequate medical support at a championship match resulting in a game abandonment and come this Sunday we will have fielded for championship matches 6 weeks in a row.

"Change needs to happen within the Camogie Association to ensure players are recognized as athletes.”

Quirke’s extra-time: Against forewarned Donegal, it’s all about Kerry’s decisions

More on this topic

Tom Barron’s last-minute winner fires Déise to historic victoryTom Barron’s last-minute winner fires Déise to historic victory

Waterford SHC: Hutchinson makes impact from the benchWaterford SHC: Hutchinson makes impact from the bench

Brian O'Halloran: Accusation we did not give our all stungBrian O'Halloran: Accusation we did not give our all stung

'Our main men must step up because Waterford hurling is in crisis''Our main men must step up because Waterford hurling is in crisis'

TOPIC: Waterford GAA

More in this Section

FAI reform recommendations must be accepted 'as an overall package', says head of review groupFAI reform recommendations must be accepted 'as an overall package', says head of review group

Lowry moves two shots clear as McIlroy attempts to put poor start behind himLowry moves two shots clear as McIlroy attempts to put poor start behind him

Eoin Morgan set to lead Dublin Chiefs in new Euro T20 Slam competitionEoin Morgan set to lead Dublin Chiefs in new Euro T20 Slam competition

Liverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challengeLiverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challenge


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »