Defending champions Midleton open Harty Cup campaign with win over Bandon

Midleton CBS 0-20 - 1-11 Hamilton High School Bandon

Reigning Dr Harty Cup champions Midleton CBS got this season’s campaign off to a winning start at Whitechurch yesterday. They came through a stiff test from last year’s Munster B runners-up Hamilton High School, however, the titleholders always held the upper hand and were that bit more effective.

Ryan McCarthy gave an exceptional display of accuracy from placed balls, the Killeagh man firing 0-12 from frees and a superb sideline cut. Hamilton HS were three behind at half time and turned to play with the elements but resolute defending from Midleton CBS meant they couldn’t get any closer in the second half.

In this three-team group, which also includes St Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS built up a 0-7 to 0-0 lead before Mark Hickey opened the Hamilton HS account in the 13th minute. As well as McCarthy, there were some great points from Sean Walsh, Cathal Hickey, Noel Cahill and James Mulcahy.

A Darragh O’Shea goal four minutes from the interval brought Hamilton HS to within three after a powerful run and finish from the midfielder. McCarthy and Hickey exchanged frees to leave the half-time score 0-13 to 1-7.

Midleton CBS, who had six starting from last February’s victorious team, settled better after the restart, McCarthy and Hickey firing points. But with a lot of frees conceded, this game never caught fire. At the end of the third quarter, Hamilton HS were very much in the contest through two Hickey frees and one from play from O’Shea, 0-17 to 1-10.

Had they been a bit more clinical they might have reduced the gap further. They also had a goal chance well saved by Brion Saunderson. Midleton CBS, meanwhile, converted two more frees from McCarthy and when substitute Justin Oke got on the scoresheet, they had pushed seven ahead.

O’Shea had the final say for Hamilton High School.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: R McCarthy (0-13, 0-12 frees, 0-1 sl), C Hickey and N Cahill (0-2 each), S Walsh, J Oke and J Mulcahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Hamilton HS: M Hickey (0-7 frees), D O’Shea (1-2), C O’Donovan and C Taheny (0-1 each).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); A Quirke (Midleton), R Landers (Killeagh), J Fitzgerald (Midleton); E Motherway (St Colman’s), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), D Rooney (Carrigtwohill); S Quirke (Midleton), J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); C Hickey (Lisgoold), R McCarthy (Killeagh); N Cahill (St Colman’s); J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill).

Subs: J Oke (Carrigtwohill) for S Walsh (half-time), E Martin (Kiltha Óg) for J McGann (47), I Walsh (Lisgoold) for S Quirke (57, inj), P Connaughton (Midleton) for N Cahill (64).

Hamilton HS: O Walsh (Newcestown); C Sheehan (Kilbrittain), T Twohig (Bandon), B McCarthy (Valley Rovers); J Kenneally (Valley Rovers), S Sexton (Kilbrittain), E Collins (Newcestown); A Kenneally (Valley Rovers), D O’Shea (Valley Rovers); M Hickey (Kilbrittain), C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D O’Donovan (Ahán Gaels); C Taheny (Valley Rovers), E Kenneally (Newcestown), A O’Leary (Valley Rovers).

Referee: Michael Harrington (Carrigaline).