News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Defending champions Midleton open Harty Cup campaign with win over Bandon

Defending champions Midleton open Harty Cup campaign with win over Bandon
Midleton CBS players celebrate after winning the 2019 Harty Cup final against CBC at Pairc Ui Rinn
By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Midleton CBS 0-20 - 1-11 Hamilton High School Bandon

Reigning Dr Harty Cup champions Midleton CBS got this season’s campaign off to a winning start at Whitechurch yesterday. They came through a stiff test from last year’s Munster B runners-up Hamilton High School, however, the titleholders always held the upper hand and were that bit more effective.

Ryan McCarthy gave an exceptional display of accuracy from placed balls, the Killeagh man firing 0-12 from frees and a superb sideline cut. Hamilton HS were three behind at half time and turned to play with the elements but resolute defending from Midleton CBS meant they couldn’t get any closer in the second half.

In this three-team group, which also includes St Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS built up a 0-7 to 0-0 lead before Mark Hickey opened the Hamilton HS account in the 13th minute. As well as McCarthy, there were some great points from Sean Walsh, Cathal Hickey, Noel Cahill and James Mulcahy.

A Darragh O’Shea goal four minutes from the interval brought Hamilton HS to within three after a powerful run and finish from the midfielder. McCarthy and Hickey exchanged frees to leave the half-time score 0-13 to 1-7.

Midleton CBS, who had six starting from last February’s victorious team, settled better after the restart, McCarthy and Hickey firing points. But with a lot of frees conceded, this game never caught fire. At the end of the third quarter, Hamilton HS were very much in the contest through two Hickey frees and one from play from O’Shea, 0-17 to 1-10.

READ MORE

Ballygunner’s Munster club match-up against Sixmilebridge has the makings of a thriller

Had they been a bit more clinical they might have reduced the gap further. They also had a goal chance well saved by Brion Saunderson. Midleton CBS, meanwhile, converted two more frees from McCarthy and when substitute Justin Oke got on the scoresheet, they had pushed seven ahead.

O’Shea had the final say for Hamilton High School.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: R McCarthy (0-13, 0-12 frees, 0-1 sl), C Hickey and N Cahill (0-2 each), S Walsh, J Oke and J Mulcahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Hamilton HS: M Hickey (0-7 frees), D O’Shea (1-2), C O’Donovan and C Taheny (0-1 each).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); A Quirke (Midleton), R Landers (Killeagh), J Fitzgerald (Midleton); E Motherway (St Colman’s), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), D Rooney (Carrigtwohill); S Quirke (Midleton), J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); C Hickey (Lisgoold), R McCarthy (Killeagh); N Cahill (St Colman’s); J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill).

Subs: J Oke (Carrigtwohill) for S Walsh (half-time), E Martin (Kiltha Óg) for J McGann (47), I Walsh (Lisgoold) for S Quirke (57, inj), P Connaughton (Midleton) for N Cahill (64).

Hamilton HS: O Walsh (Newcestown); C Sheehan (Kilbrittain), T Twohig (Bandon), B McCarthy (Valley Rovers); J Kenneally (Valley Rovers), S Sexton (Kilbrittain), E Collins (Newcestown); A Kenneally (Valley Rovers), D O’Shea (Valley Rovers); M Hickey (Kilbrittain), C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D O’Donovan (Ahán Gaels); C Taheny (Valley Rovers), E Kenneally (Newcestown), A O’Leary (Valley Rovers).

Referee: Michael Harrington (Carrigaline).

READ MORE

Cahill can bring ‘direction’ to Déise, reckons Greene

More on this topic

Harty Cup round-up: CBC kick-off campaign with impressive win over RochestownHarty Cup round-up: CBC kick-off campaign with impressive win over Rochestown

Midleton begin Harty Cup title defence against BandonMidleton begin Harty Cup title defence against Bandon

Midleton CBS end Harty Cup heartbreak the hard wayMidleton CBS end Harty Cup heartbreak the hard way

Schools success vital to Cork’s fortunesSchools success vital to Cork’s fortunes


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Harty Cup

More in this Section

Ireland V Denmark: Player ratingsIreland V Denmark: Player ratings

Derby duo avoid jail sentenceDerby duo avoid jail sentence

Rodrigo’s late blast fires Spain to finalsRodrigo’s late blast fires Spain to finals

Kenny blasts ref as Irish unbeaten run endsKenny blasts ref as Irish unbeaten run ends


Lifestyle

Munster offers so many hidden gems with bargains, ideas and must-have products for the interiors enthusiast who is always on the lookout for something new, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Made in Munster: So many treasure troves for the interiors enthusiast

Aileen Lee in conversation with ceramist Hedi O'Neill.Made in Munster: 'My advice? Be free in your style’ - Ceramist Hedi O'Neill

Red lips are hot for autumn but can you make them part of your everyday makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks so.Code red: Making a statement with red lipstick for the everyday look

Welcome to the Autumn/Winter edition of ieStyle.Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy 'ieStyle' magazine

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »