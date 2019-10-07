News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 08:52 AM

Dublin, who are going for their 10th consecutive Leinster title, will kick-start the defence of their Leinster championship in 2020 by taking on Jack Cooney's Westmeath.

The draw was made this morning for the provincial ties next summer.

That is the only confirmed quarter-final pairing, with the rest of the teams waiting for the first-round outcomes.

Jack O'Connor's first game in charge of Kildare will be against the winners of Carlow and Offaly, while Meath will play either Wicklow or Paul Galvin's Wexford in the last eight.

Leinster Football first round draw:

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Leinster football quarter-final draw:

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath

Louth/Longford v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

O’Leary leads the way as Blackrock stun Éire ÓgO’Leary leads the way as Blackrock stun Éire Óg

McDonnell a huge doubt for county finalMcDonnell a huge doubt for county final

Dromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repalyDromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repaly

Aghabullogue blown away by Knocknagree hurricaneAghabullogue blown away by Knocknagree hurricane


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GAAfootballTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injuryBilly Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against FijiDavies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji

Longstaff goal leaves Solskjaer sorry and Bruce bubblyLongstaff goal leaves Solskjaer sorry and Bruce bubbly


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »