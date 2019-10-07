Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

Dublin, who are going for their 10th consecutive Leinster title, will kick-start the defence of their Leinster championship in 2020 by taking on Jack Cooney's Westmeath.

The draw was made this morning for the provincial ties next summer.

That is the only confirmed quarter-final pairing, with the rest of the teams waiting for the first-round outcomes.

Jack O'Connor's first game in charge of Kildare will be against the winners of Carlow and Offaly, while Meath will play either Wicklow or Paul Galvin's Wexford in the last eight.

Leinster Football first round draw:

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Leinster football quarter-final draw:

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath

Louth/Longford v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin