Defence Forces 'disappointed' by Kilkenny hurler's comments on army life

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 07:50 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Kilkenny hurling star Colin Fennelly has landed himself in hot water with the Defence Forces.

The former soldier said Defence Force members had "nothing to do" and that his time there was marked by "absolute boredom".

The Defence Forces said they were "surprised and disappointed" to hear the comments from a former member.

It said the army prides itself on its members' dedication and sacrifice in defence of the state, assisting government agencies and on peacekeeping missions.

Speaking to OffTheBall.com, Colin Fennelly said being allowed to dedicate time to hurling was the only advantage of army life.

"I enjoyed it only because I was doing so well with Kilkenny, there was no job satisfaction in it for me," said Fennelly.

"I'm sure for certain lads they do but in the army itself there's nothing to do."

He claimed that a whole revamp needs to be done.


