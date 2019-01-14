Declan Bonner tightlipped on missing Donegal trio

Armagh 0-14 - 1-10 Donegal

Declan Bonner cast doubt on the Donegal futures of Mark McHugh, Stephen McBrearty and Darach O’Connor after the McKenna Cup holders lost to Armagh in yesterday’s semi-final in Omagh.

The Donegal manager insisted it was “a good workout” for his experimental team but refused to answer questions about whether any of the trio will be involved this year.

“I’m not making any comment on those [players]”.

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Stephen Sheridan of Armagh during the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-final match between Donegal and Armagh at Healy Park in Tyrone. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

McHugh won an All Star in 2012 while O’Connor has been a regular squad member in recent years. McBrearty, an Ulster minor winner in 2014 under Bonner, opted out of the panel in 2017 to spend the summer in America. The younger brother of star forward Patrick McBrearty returned and lined out for Donegal last year.

When asked if the players were unavailable or injured, Bonner replied: “did you not hear me first time round?”

I’m making comment on players we have here training and working with us.

It’s not too often any team takes out Monaghan and Donegal in the one week, but Kieran McGeeney played down the significance of Armagh’s back-to-back wins.

After being level nine times with Donegal, a point from Rory Grugan in the 69th minute put Armagh through to Saturday’s Tyrone decider.

“We’d understand that Donegal and Monaghan wouldn’t be at full strength and they would probably be looking to learn more from that game than we were in terms of the league,” said McGeeney.

“But it was still good for us.”

McGeeney fielded a much stronger line-up and played with desire and a focus lacking in Donegal, who were strangely off-key, though Bonner insisted he got everything they wanted out of the competition.

“It was a good workout,” he said. “Armagh put a strong team out there and from our point of view using those young lads was the plan and it definitely served a purpose.

“We won the first three games really at ease but we knew today would be a good test and a good challenge and we got that.

“That is ideal preparation for us as we head on to Clare in two weeks’ time.”

Donegal were casual in possession and paid the price as Armagh came from three points down to lead 0-9 to 1-5 at the break, Jason McGee palming home the Donegal goal after 23 minutes. Jamie Brennan top-scored with 0-4 from play but him aside, Donegal lacked penetration while Grugan, Stefan Campbell and Jemar Hall scored 0-8 between them.

Scorers for Donegal: J McGee (1-1); J Brennan (0-4); M Langan, C Thompson (0-2, 1 free each); C McGonigle (0-1)

Scorers for Armagh: N Grimley (0-4, 3 free); R Grugan (0-3, 1 free); S Campbell (0-3); J Hall (0-2); R O’Neill, S Sheridan (0-1 each)

DONEGAL: MA McGinley; C Ward, B McCole, C Morrison; R McHugh, T McClenaghan, P Brennan; H McFadden, J McGee; M McElhinney, N O’Donnell, C McGonigle; C Thompson, M Langan, J Brennan

Subs: E Doherty for Morrison (HT), M O’Reilly for O’Donnell (49), P Mogan for McClenaghan (49), O Gallen for McElhinney (60)

ARMAGH: B Hughes; C Mackin, R Kennedy, J Morgan; M Shields, B Donaghy, A Forker; S Sheridan, N Grimley; J Hall, R Grugan, R McShane; S Campbell, R O’Neill, J Clarke

Subs: G McCabe for Forker (10), J Og Burns for O’Neill (60), J McElroy for McShane (64), C Vernon for Hall (69), J Grugan for Campbell (70)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).