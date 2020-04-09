Declan Bonner asks GAA to propose provisional start date for delayed championship

Donegal manager Declan Bonner wants the GAA to propose a provisional date for the start of the provincial championships and believes July or August is possible.

Bonner maintains there will be a Championship this year and has called on Croke Park to set out a draft plan in the event the coronavirus restrictions ease in the coming weeks.

“There will be a Championship, possibly in July,” he told the Donegal Democrat. “It is a question of what form it will take, I don’t know. But it will probably be on a reduced scale like a knock-out later on.

“I can’t see any football being played in the month of May or June, but there is a possibility that the championship will take place in July or August. I understand people’s concerns, but I think it is a bit premature to be writing off the Championship just yet and we are still only in early April. If the GAA could set a provisional date so that we could start planning accordingly.

“Our backroom teams can then start to taper training to a particular date and even if that does not happen at least players will have had a positive target to work towards.

“It would be great if we could go again in July and then we could be planning. But we have to make sure that the lads will be ready to get back into contact and it is not a case that you would go back in July and straight into action. A timeframe would be great but there are more pressing things out there at the minute with our front-line staff.”

Bonner’s daughter Amara is a doctor in Letterkenny University Hospital.