Deane: ‘The past will mean nothing on Saturday night’

Ruairí Deane, somewhat understandably, isn’t keen to get bogged down in talk about the 2018 Munster SFC final.

Last year’s 3-18 to 2-4 non-contest at Páirc Uí Chaoimh represented one of Kerry’s largest ever provincial final wins over Cork, while also extending the Kingdom’s unbeaten run over their neighbours, across league and championship, to five games.

Far removed from the 17-point end margin was the rampaging start which Deane and Cork made to last year’s final, the 27-year-old Bantry man providing the final assist for Jamie O’Sullivan and Mark Collins’ respective goals which had Cork holding the inside lane after nine minutes.

Their evening went south from there, however, as the hosts managed only four points over the remaining hour, while Deane was harshly black-carded for an alleged third-man tackle in first-half additional-time.

“Those things are frustrating,” said Deane of that incident. “There are 30 lads on a pitch to one referee. It is difficult to get everything right. But you cannot change anything about the past, unfortunately. You have just got to move on from those things. Everyone makes mistakes, be it giving away a kick-pass that could lead to the opposition getting a goal. Referees, in the same way, make mistakes.

I can’t say I learned a whole pile [from that game] because I was, unfortunately, sitting in the stand for most of it as opposed to being out on the pitch where I wanted to be.

"That is where I want to be for every game, out there on the field playing. Everyone here wants to get the most [out of themselves] and do the best they can for the team.”

When asked if the players wanted to atone for last year’s tame showing in Saturday’s Munster decider, Deane replied with a firm ‘no’.

His argument is that if you are “worried about the past, you are already fighting a losing battle”.

The secondary school teacher added: “We can’t let last year come into it. We can control what is coming up. We cannot control what has gone before. Last year is a distant memory.”

That Cork, who are chasing a first provincial crown since 2012, have played just one competitive fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the 12 months since last year’s decider - that the Division 2 league defeat to Kildare on February 3 - is of no concern to the half-forward.

“It is how we play football, as opposed to where we play. We’ll focus on that.”

That Kildare reverse was the first of four league games they’d lose en route to being relegated to Division 3. However, their somewhat strong finish to the spring, in which they won two of their three closing games, added to the Limerick Munster semi-final victory and a spate of challenge game triumphs, means Cork have come off second best on just one occasion in their last nine outings.

“It is important to be winning matches and creating a good atmosphere. We just need to be more consistent. The first half against Donegal in the league was very good, the second half was very bad. Again, those games are in the past, we’ve looked at them, learned from them, and moved on. Hopefully, that will tell in the games going forward.”