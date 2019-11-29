News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crown
Robbie O’Flynn: Scored 0-4 for UCC. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Dublin City University 0-18 - 1-12 University College Cork

Two teams with serious Fitzgibbon Cup ambitions served up a low key Higher Education Senior Hurling League Division 1 final at the IT Carlow grounds last night.

It was tight from the start with UCC striking for the only goal of the game in the first quarter when Mark Keogh plucked the sliotar out of the air and used his strength to muscle his way in to score from close range.

That put the southerners two points in front and while John O’Sullivan picked off another score for the red and blacks UCC were never able to build up any momentum.

Four points from Donal Burke focused the Dubliners and the sides were tied 1-6 to 0-9 at the interval.

Billy Hennessy’s long- range point nudged UCC in front immediately after the interval but the lead didn’t last as Rory O’Connor cancelled that out with an excellent score.

It was tight all the way until the final minutes as DCU found a little bit extra with a point from Donnelly and two frees from Donal Burke to run out deserving winners.

DCU: O. Foley; J. Curran, P. Smyth, D. Grey; B. Ryan (0-2), C. Burke, C. Prenderville (0-1); D. Reck, R. O’Connor (0-3); J. Donnelly (0-2), L. Gannon, F. Whitely (0-1); C. Hearne, D. Burke (0-7, 5 frees), J. Burke (0-2).

Subs: C. Dowling for Hearne (38 mins), C. Firman for Reck (57 mins), S. Ryan for J. Burke (59 mins).

UCC: S. Hurley; D. Lowney, J. Cashman, K. O’Dwyer; P. O’Loughlin, P. Cadell, D. Griffin; A. Casey (0-1), B. Hennessy (0-1); C. Boylan, R. O’Flynn (0-4, 2 frees), J. O’Sullivan (0-1); B. Sheehan (0-1), M. Keogh (1-1), T. Deasy (0-2).

Subs: S. Kingston (0-1) for O’Sullivan (35 mins), N. O’Leary for Cashman (38 mins), R. Connolly for Hennessy (47 mins), T. O’Connell for Casey (48 mins),

More on this topic

Boyhood hero Shefflin stands in the way of Kavanagh’s dreamsBoyhood hero Shefflin stands in the way of Kavanagh’s dreams

Jake Morris seeks share of goal rushJake Morris seeks share of goal rush

The unspoken motivation that will drive NemoThe unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo RangersThe unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo Rangers

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Chelsea forced to wait to secure qualification after draw in ValenciaChelsea forced to wait to secure qualification after draw in Valencia

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo RangersThe unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo Rangers

Ben Davies set for spell on sidelines with ankle ligament damageBen Davies set for spell on sidelines with ankle ligament damage

Monaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retireMonaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retire


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »