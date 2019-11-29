DCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

Dublin City University 0-18 - 1-12 University College Cork

Two teams with serious Fitzgibbon Cup ambitions served up a low key Higher Education Senior Hurling League Division 1 final at the IT Carlow grounds last night.

It was tight from the start with UCC striking for the only goal of the game in the first quarter when Mark Keogh plucked the sliotar out of the air and used his strength to muscle his way in to score from close range.

That put the southerners two points in front and while John O’Sullivan picked off another score for the red and blacks UCC were never able to build up any momentum.

Four points from Donal Burke focused the Dubliners and the sides were tied 1-6 to 0-9 at the interval.

Billy Hennessy’s long- range point nudged UCC in front immediately after the interval but the lead didn’t last as Rory O’Connor cancelled that out with an excellent score.

It was tight all the way until the final minutes as DCU found a little bit extra with a point from Donnelly and two frees from Donal Burke to run out deserving winners.

DCU: O. Foley; J. Curran, P. Smyth, D. Grey; B. Ryan (0-2), C. Burke, C. Prenderville (0-1); D. Reck, R. O’Connor (0-3); J. Donnelly (0-2), L. Gannon, F. Whitely (0-1); C. Hearne, D. Burke (0-7, 5 frees), J. Burke (0-2).

Subs: C. Dowling for Hearne (38 mins), C. Firman for Reck (57 mins), S. Ryan for J. Burke (59 mins).

UCC: S. Hurley; D. Lowney, J. Cashman, K. O’Dwyer; P. O’Loughlin, P. Cadell, D. Griffin; A. Casey (0-1), B. Hennessy (0-1); C. Boylan, R. O’Flynn (0-4, 2 frees), J. O’Sullivan (0-1); B. Sheehan (0-1), M. Keogh (1-1), T. Deasy (0-2).

Subs: S. Kingston (0-1) for O’Sullivan (35 mins), N. O’Leary for Cashman (38 mins), R. Connolly for Hennessy (47 mins), T. O’Connell for Casey (48 mins),