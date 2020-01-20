News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘Day didn’t get to them. They performed heroically’

‘Day didn’t get to them. They performed heroically’
FLYING FORM: Ballyhale Shamrocks’ TJ Reid in action against Borris-Ileigh’s Kevin Maher during the All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park. Reid finished with a game-high eight points to lead the Kilkenny side to glory. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, January 20, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly accepts his side’s poor conversion rate, particularly the seven shots that dropped short, was the root cause of their defeat.

A plucky showing could have been so much more but for their 16 spurned scoring opportunities, eight of which were wides.

Ballyhale hit eight wides as well as the post and had two strong goal chances; but it looked and felt as if they were clinical, as Kelly acknowledged.

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t so much the wide count or the free count, it was those efforts that dropped short or maybe taken from long distance.

“On the flip-side, Ballyhale were so efficient, probably had a few wides but really were very clinical on the ball and finished well. It’s an area that did cost us.”

Kelly was keen to praise Ballyhale at the same time: “After losing an All-Ireland final, there are no easy words. But you have to actually give credit to Ballyhale. They’re an exceptional club first of all and the fact that they’ve just achieved their eighth All-Ireland final win, I mean the mind boggles when you think of what they’ve achieved.

“All I can really add is my heartfelt congratulations to Michael Fennelly and all the Ballyhale guys.

“It’s bitter disappointment for Borris-Ileigh, a small club that’s had a meteoric rise in the last two years. I hope that they gave some value for money over the last number of weeks and again today.”

Unlike the All-Ireland semi-final, there were no early nerves for Borris-Ileigh, although Kelly knew experience was an advantage for Ballyhale: “We were working really hard to shut down that like but Croke Park is such a wide field, it’s very easy to say, ‘Shut that down guys and get across’ but the reality is, when you’re out there, you’ve a lot of space to deal with and these guys, you know, are quality hurlers and will pick out positions and find each other with the ball.

“One of the things in how that experience manifests itself in Croke Park is the ability to look up and find a player across the field and Ballyhale did that on a number of occasions today.

“Whereas in a similar situation with us, we were going down maybe a couple of blind alleys and it didn’t work out but, again, that comes with experience.”

Jerry Kelly gave a marvellous performance in defeat and his manager was full of praise for the young forward: “Jerry has been very good for us all year, a young fella, 20 years of age (now 21), very strong. He comes from a great hurling family and a great pedigree, he put in a great shift for us, particularly in the first-half.

“We probably needed more at different stages from certain players but to their eternal credit, that’s their first run out for club players in an All-Ireland final.

More on this topic

Goliath clinical enough to send Borris home on their shieldsGoliath clinical enough to send Borris home on their shields

Tunnel fracas didn’t distract the champions from three in a rowTunnel fracas didn’t distract the champions from three in a row

TJ Reid stands tallest as giants of game continue to ruleTJ Reid stands tallest as giants of game continue to rule

Shefflin: When we really need him, TJ stands upShefflin: When we really need him, TJ stands up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Saracens ‘apologise unreservedly for mistakes’ and accept relegationSaracens ‘apologise unreservedly for mistakes’ and accept relegation

Mayweather teases McGregor rematch after Irishman’s stunning UFC returnMayweather teases McGregor rematch after Irishman’s stunning UFC return

Tullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill'sTullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill's

Washout puts Ireland on verge of historic series win over West IndiesWashout puts Ireland on verge of historic series win over West Indies


Lifestyle

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

The recent rescue of a trawler 20km north of Fanad Head in Co Donegal gave us a glimpse of the enormous seas that occasionally strike that part of the coast.Islands of Ireland: Inishbeg Island begs the question

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »