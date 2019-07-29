Davy: We know we had the opportunities...

Sift through the entrails of yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final any which way you want, but both managers were adamant that the long break in between the Leinster final and this encounter had nothing to do with who won and who lost.

The dismal record of Munster champions at this penultimate All-Ireland stage — four wins in 15 attempts after Limerick’s eviction by Kilkenny on Saturday — had been the source of much angst but Wexford’s loss here, after an identical four-week gap, served to widen the debate.

If not for long.

“I don’t think it’s the break,” said Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy. “You can look at everything when you get the result. The bottom line is Wexford went four points up in that first half, they went five points up in that second half. I don’t think it comes down to breaks. Ultimately you’ve just got to be ready for the day when it comes.

“I’d say if Davy (Fitzgerald) had it again... we just had a quick chat there and he was saying he’d probably rather if the man wasn’t sent off because, with 14 men and five points up, you’re probably thinking: ‘We’re home and hosed’. And when it starts to go on you, it’s hard to get back. As it turned out, it might have turned out in our favour.”

Fitzgerald echoed Sheedy’s claim that the sending-off had worked against his side and his response when asked if the inactivity between this game and their Leinster decider had anything to do with them falling short was swift and certain.

“No, no. That’s only pure bullshit. We had enough chances to win today. We had the chances. So I don’t believe in that. We could have won it, we didn’t. Tipperary won it and fair play to them.

“Let me say this straight out, Tipperary took the game by the scruff of the neck in the right time and they did the business and our hats are off.

“I’d admire the way... they could have easily thrown in the towel when we went five up. They didn’t. They found a way to win it and all of us in Wexford would say well done to them. But we do know we had the opportunities ourselves.”