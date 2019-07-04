News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Davy urges Government to tackle online trolls

Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald follows the flight of his ball on the 18th tee during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am, at Lahinch Golf Club. Fitzgerald feels that cyber-bullying of players is now a serious problem. Picture: Oisín Keniry
By Paul Keane
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 04:06 PM

Leinster hurling championship-winning Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has issued an emotional plea to online trolls and anonymous critics to desist from their dangerous actions.

The Clare man, who has spoken openly in the past about being ‘bullied badly when I was in secondary school’, claimed that cyber-bullying of players is a serious problem now.

Speaking to 2FM’s Game On after competing at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am at Lahinch, Fitzgerald called on the Government to intervene as a matter of urgency.

The Sixmilebridge man stopped short of detailing specific instances of trolling of his players but claimed that it is a major issue which needs to be tackled.

“I’d just encourage supporters, please, life is too short, we don’t need to be cutting people, there’s too much stuff going on out there in life to be that negative,” said Fitzgerald.

No-one’s going out to make a mess of it. That’s the one thing I’d say to anyone listening; if you’re supporting GAA, please support it and you don’t need to be one of these nameless people on forums or pundits that are just having a go.

Asked if he has noticed an increase in online abuse of young players, the 2013 All-Ireland winning Clare manager and ex-Waterford chief said he has.

“The online stuff I’m dead against, you have a lot of cowardly people that don’t put their names to stuff,” he said.

“I don’t understand it, there’s no need for it. Listen, we’re all human at the end of the day. We’re all going to make mistakes. You don’t need it and I think our Government have to take a look at the laws that are there.

I really mean this, they need to get their act together as regards we can’t afford to have anonymous people writing stuff whether it be bullying young people...and it’s out there that there’s certain things happening that we don’t need to happen.

“I would encourage them, the sooner the better, that we take a grip of this stuff and don’t allow anonymous people do that. I think we have to look at the law seriously as regards that.”

Fitzgerald referenced Michael O’Brien, a visually impaired youngster whom he has befriended, during his press conference after last Sunday’s win over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Fitzgerald has used his role in Gaelic games generally over the years to engage with people with illnesses and disabilities.

“Cyber-bullying is massive out there,” he said. “Life is short enough, we have enough of things to go through in life without having that craic. It really bothers me. I’m one of these people, I get to see people who aren’t that well and you know what, my God, it would make you realise what life is actually about.”

Cyber-BullyingDavy FitzTOPIC: Wexford GAA

