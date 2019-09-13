News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Davy to decide on Wexford future this weekend

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, September 13, 2019 - 05:05 AM

Current Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will make a decision on his managerial future in the next 48 hours.

After guiding them to a first Leinster SHC title in 15 years, Wexford are keen for the Sixmilebridge man to remain on for a fourth year in charge having completed a three-year term.

It had been reported last week that he was on the verge of agreeing to remain on but that claim was premature as Fitzgerald was still weighing up his options.

Galway are believed to be interested in the idea of Fitzgerald filling the vacancy left by Micheál Donoghue. Louis Mulqueen, who led Liam Mellows to a senior Galway title in 2017, was a selector under Fitzgerald when Clare claimed the All-Ireland title six years ago and has been mentioned as being part of his ticket. Irish Examiner columnist Anthony Daly has also been linked with the managerial role but he is unaware of an approach from Galway.

With the Galway executive hoping to have a manager ready for ratification by October 1, clubs have until Monday to come back with nominations.

Three-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jeff Lynskey is expected to be put forward while former Galway selector Mattie Kenny has already ruled himself out as he intends returning as Dublin boss in 2020.

It had been suggested Galway’s financial difficulties were part of the reason why Donoghue stepped aside and this would likely be a stumbling block for his successor.

The backdrop of unrest among players with the county board executive in relation to Donoghue’s resignation will be watched carefully.

There remains a slight chance the two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper may take a year out from management. That seemed to be the 48-year-old’s thinking following the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

Whether I can do it again, I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it for a while. I think I just need to stop. It’s been 18 years playing and 13 other (managing at inter-county level)… no breather.

He also indicated he might be finishing up with Wexford because of the large commute involved from Sixmilebridge. “You do two hours 45 minutes from Clare and it isn’t an easy thing 120 times a year.

“They’re an unbelievable bunch. I really, really enjoy them and no matter what happens in Wexford I think I’ll be friends with these guys for a long time to come.”

Quirke set for Laois hot seat

Davy FitzgeraldWexford

