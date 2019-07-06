Davy Fitzgerald insists Wexford will be semi-final underdogs

Davy Fitzgerald has challenged his Wexford players to back up their Leinster title against Dublin, Laois or Tipperary in their All-Ireland semi-final later this month.

After a few days toasting the county’s first provincial title in 15 years, Wexford returned to training on Thursday and the Clare native predicts his team will be regarded as the rank outsiders for the Liam MacCarthy Cup once the quarter-finals are concluded.

“What they achieved was unreal and it was great for them.

“Now the question is are they prepared to go to the next step and it’s going to take a massive effort because I know of the four teams that are going to end up in a semi-final we will probably be ranked number four going on what has happened during the year.

“But that doesn’t bother us. We’ll knuckle down and we’ll get ready. I think it was important to give them the three days just to relax and let go.

“You have to be able to celebrate these things but that’s over now and we’ll put it to bed and drive on.”

That Wexford’s opponents will get a run-out in Croke Park on Sunday week is a boost to them, Fitzgerald believes, but not enough to upset the newly-crowned Leinster champions.

“It is a big help but we’ve been there already so that will really offset that. I don’t think it’s any major advantage.

“I think it’s good that the All-Ireland quarter-finals are on there in Croke Park, I don’t think it does any harm. There’s no panic.”

Fitzgerald this week opened his latest venture, Fitz’s pub, in Lahinch.

He was in the town this past week to supervise the place as well as play in Wednesday’s Irish Open Pro-Am on a course where he has competed in the South of Ireland a number of times. However, given his Wexford and Ireland’s Fittest Family commitments it was a soft launch.

“I’ve been looking at a pub in Lahinch for awhile. It’s a great destination between golf, surfing and tourism around the area.

“You’re not just dependent on local trade. I’ve been in the pub trade since 1997, I’ve always had a pub since then so I was looking out for something and the opportunity felt right.

“I’ll split my time between Sixmilebridge and Lahinch. Sixmilebridge is home butLahinch is one of my favourite places so it was an ideal opportunity.

“I won’t always be a hurling manager and I’ll want to do things.

“The one thing I love about the pub is you can see out onto the sea. It’s very calming. The interior of the pub is old-fashioned and it will take me a few weeks to get it anywhere near to where I want it to be. We got it open for the Irish Open but I might close it for a few days after it and go back and do a few more bits and pieces.”