Davy Fitzgerald agrees to fourth season as Wexford manager

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 08:13 PM

Davy Fitzgerald has agreed to stay on as manager with Wexford for a fourth season.

Fitzgerald had needed time to consider his future due to family and health reasons but confirmed to the Wexford County Board this evening that he will guide the Model County in 2020.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Wexford chairman Derek Kent expressed his delight at the news that Fitzgerald will lead their defence of the Leinster SHC next season.

"We shook hands after the Tipperary game and I thanked him for what he has done for Wexford and he thanked me for the co-operation from the county board.

"I asked him not to consider staying on then but to give it four to six weeks until the dust settled. After the game, he was gutted and it wasn't the time.

"Look, it took a bit longer than what Davy or I hoped but it was a big decision and it's a fair spin to Wexford for him, a six-hour round trip over 100 times a year."

Fitzgerald had been linked with the vacancy with Galway as much as he had not spoken to the county board.

"Look it, he'd be a fair catch for any county as manager and there would have been a load of opportunities for him had he not made this decision but in fairness to him he's great time for Wexford, for the people and especially the players."

TOPIC: Wexford GAA

