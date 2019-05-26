Davy Fitz: ‘I’m seething at the officials again. It’s one rule for one, another for another’

Davy Fitzgerald has hit out at referee Johnny Murphy after the Wexford manager was ordered from the sideline during today’s Leinster SHC draw with Galway.

Fitzgerald was dismissed in the second half after a confrontation with the fourth official.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Off The Ball after the game, Fitzgerald said: “That's the second time in a row we’ve had a fella taken out off the ball. It happened in the last one here a well.

Yet there seems to be one rule for one set of management and another for another.

“So I’m seething at the officials again. I didn’t abuse him, I was making my point quite clearly that our lad was taken out off the ball.”

Despite his annoyance, Fitzgerald was proud of Wexford’s display, coming from six points down to secure their second draw of the Leinster campaign, the game finishing 0-16 each

“I think that was an awesome Wexford display. No one gave us a chance coming up to Galway today bar ourselves. We should have won that game today, 100% and we’re disappointment, but my God, I’m fair proud of the lads. I think anyone with a pair of eyes out there would see we were the better team.”