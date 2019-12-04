News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
David Reidy hits back at 'bull****' rumours he quit Clare

By Páraic McMahon
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:31 PM

David Reidy has described reports he quit the Clare panel this year after a fight with management as “total bullshit”.

Reidy is included in Brian Lohan’s squad for the 2020 campaign after a season-long break from county action and the Éire Óg man is keen to set the record straight about his decision to step away.

“There were so many rumours that came out over the year. People said I was fighting with Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney and we had a big falling out, that’s total bullshit. Hurling is basically a full-time job without getting paid,” Reidy said of his decision to focus on his studies at Limerick IT.

“I just needed a break, if I didn’t take the break I wouldn’t have been looking forward going to training, the fun aspect was nearly gone out of it and to be an inter-county player now you have to be 100%. I was juggling full-time masters with full-time hurling and a part-time job to keep money on the table. Something had to give.

“The masters was looking after my future, the part-time was looking after me now in terms of putting diesel in the car and putting food on the table, hurling was the unfortunate thing I had to give up”.

Reidy’s return comes as a lift to Lohan who is set to be without Peter Duggan for his first campaign as the All-Star heads to Australia. Clarecastle duo Bobby Duggan and Stephen O’Halloran plus Mary I Fitzgibbon Cup winner Eoin Quirke are others included in the panel.

