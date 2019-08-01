News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
David Moran named in Kerry team to face Meath

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 10:34 PM

Kerry team announcements are nothing to set your clock by right now, but for the record, Peter Keane has named David Moran in the 15 to face Meath in Navan on Saturday.

Moran picked up a foot injury in the win over Mayo, but is in line to return at the expense of Diarmuid O’Connor. The other late changes for that second-round game, Shane Enright and Killian Spillane, retain starting jerseys. Once again, Keane has not released the names of his substitutes.

Meanwhile, Seamus McEnaney has distanced himself from becoming Monaghan senior manager again, due to work commitments. The current Minor boss, who was at the helm from 2004 to ’10, believes he wouldn’t be able to devote enough time to the role recently vacated by Malachy O’Rourke after seven years.

“Malachy O’Rourke has done a fantastic job for Monaghan over the last few years. There is loads of speculation out there and there is a lot of scenarios but the reality is, for myself personally, I have huge work commitments. At the moment, my work commitments, as much as I am honoured to be associated with the Monaghan job, my businesses would restrain me from doing the job.”

Kieran McGeeney will be put forward on Monday for ratification as Armagh manager for a sixth season. His five-year term concluded with the qualifier defeat to Mayo last month.

Denis Ring has named the same U20 Cork team that lost last week’s Munster final for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

KERRY (SFC v Meath): S. Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, G. Crowley, S. Enright; D. Moran, A. Spillane; G. White (c), S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, P. Geaney, K. Spillane.

CORK (U20HC v Kilkenny): G. Collins; C. O’Callaghan, J. Keating (c), E. Roche; G. Millerick, S. O’Leary-Hayes, R. Downey; R. Walsh, D. Connery; S. Twomey, C. Hanifin, T. O’Connell; B. Turnbull, S. O’Regan, L. O’Shea.

Subs: I. Butler, R. Sheehan, J. Copps, B. Roche, D. Hanlon, B. Murphy, S. Kennefick, E. Sheehan, P. Power.

CORK (SFC v Roscommon): M. Martin; J. Loughrey, T. Clancy, K. Flahive; S. White, S. Cronin, M. Taylor; I. Maguire (c), K. O’Hanlon; E. McSweeney, R. Deane, K. O’Driscoll; P. Kerrigan, M. Collins, L. Connolly.

Subs: M. White, P. Murphy, A. Browne, P. Walsh, T. Corkery, C. Kiely, R. O’Toole, J. O’Rourke, S. Sherlock, M. Hurley, B. Hurley.

