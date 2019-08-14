News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

David Gough to referee Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final

David Gough to referee Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 01:25 PM

David Gough will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior Football final between Dublin and Kerry.

It's set to be the Meathman's first appointment for Gaelic football's showpiece event, having previously refereed the All-Ireland Minor, U21, and Senior Club finals.

Gough's potential appointment was the subject of much comment after former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and ex-player Aidan O'Mahony called for Gough to be overlooked, not because of his ability or impartiality, but due to the pressure around him living and working in Dublin.

He works as GAA Education and Development Officer in the DCU St Patrick's campus, Drumcondra, but continues to referee club games in Meath, where he is a member of Slane GAA club.

"I think it’s an injustice if he does get the game," said Fitzmaurice on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

"Living and working in Dublin, you are not neutral."

That comment came after Brian Gavin wrote in his Irish Examiner column on Monday: "[Kerry] might believe they have had been unlucky with David Gough in the past but it would be an injustice if he doesn’t get the appointment.

"David has worked his socks off to get to this stage and he is due it."

Widely considered one of the GAA's top referees, Gough took charge of the 2017 Mayo-Kerry semi-final replay and 2016 Dublin-Kerry semi-final.

Gough isn't remembered fondly by Kerry supporters following an incident late in the 2016 semi-final where he didn't call a free for a bad tackle on Peter Crowley which resulted in a crucial Dublin point.

He later apologised for missing the foul, saying: “I know I got it wrong. I didn’t get it wrong on purpose. I just didn’t see it.”

Gough will follow in the footsteps of his countyman David Coldrick, who took charge of the last Dublin-Kerry final in 2015.

READ MORE

John Fogarty's August Football All-Stars

More on this topic

Tipp manager Lillis: 'We’re as far as we were last year. The plan is to progress that one step further'Tipp manager Lillis: 'We’re as far as we were last year. The plan is to progress that one step further'

'You need a neutral referee': O'Mahony joins Fitzmaurice call against Gough refereeing All-Ireland final'You need a neutral referee': O'Mahony joins Fitzmaurice call against Gough refereeing All-Ireland final

'Limited number' of Nally Terrace tickets go on public sale for All-Ireland Hurling final'Limited number' of Nally Terrace tickets go on public sale for All-Ireland Hurling final

John Fogarty's August Football All-StarsJohn Fogarty's August Football All-Stars

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Klopp draws on memories of Istanbul as Lampard eyes overdue Super Cup winKlopp draws on memories of Istanbul as Lampard eyes overdue Super Cup win

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patienceCork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patience

Castlerock states case for Irish OpenCastlerock states case for Irish Open


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin has advice on making the most of this month to ensure eco-friendly propagation.Start rooting now for your plants’ success as a real central attraction

Hoping to exercise her body and inspire her mind, Natalie Bowen seeks out wellness in the mountains and river valleys of Val di Fassa.The path to relaxation is a summer hiking and biking trail in the Dolomites

The American city has declared 2019 a year of theatre. Here’s how to explore the best shows and much more.Peak performance: The art of getting under the skin of Chicago

Port put Portugal on the drinks map but the country’s wines are on the up – and offer amazing value at all price points, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Portuguese wines: The grapes may be unfamiliar but these top drops will be an instant hit

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »