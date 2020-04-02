David Garland wins top honour as ten counties represented on Team of the Year

David Garland has won the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Footballer of the Year award after a Sigerson campaign which saw him recalled to the Monaghan panel.

Garland scored 1-14, including four points from play in a man-of-the-match final display, as DCU were resounding winners.

Garland is joined by five of his DCU teammates on the Team of the Year, including his fellow Monaghan panellist Mícheál Bannigan. The others are Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford, Brendan McCole (Donegal), Jordan Morrissey (Carlow), and Shane Carthy (Dublin).

In all, ten counties have representation on the team including four from runners-up IT Carlow; Niall Hughes (Wexford), Trevor Collins (Laois), Padraig O’Toole (Wicklow), who scored two goals as they dethroned 2019 champions UCC, and Cian Farrell (Offaly).

There are two selections each from the beaten semi-finalists; full-back Mike Breen (Kerry) and Ray Connellan (Westmeath) from UCD, and Donegal duo Michael Langan and Peadar Morgan from Letterkenny IT.

Trench Cup winners CIT receive a nod at full-forward, where Kerryman Gavin O’Brien is chosen. O’Brien scored 1-4 in their final victory over Mary I.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year

1. Evan Comerford - DCU DÉ, Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin

2. Brendan McCole - DCU DÉ, Naomh Naille, Donegal

3. Mike Breen - UCD, Beaufort, Kerry

4. Niall Hughes - IT Carlow, Kilanerin - Ballyfad, Wexford

5. Ray Connellan - UCD, Athlone, Westmeath

6. Jordan Morrissey - DCU DÉ, Éire Óg, Carlow

7. Trevor Collins - IT Carlow, Graiguecullen, Laois

8. Shane Carthy - DCU DÉ, Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin

9. Michael Langan - LYIT, Naomh Mícheál, Donegal

10. Padraig O’Toole - IT Carlow, Kiltegan, Wicklow

11. Mícheál Bannigan - DCU DÉ, Aughnamullen, Monaghan

12. Peadar Morgan - LYIT, Naomh Naille, Donegal

13. David Garland - DCU DÉ, Donaghmoyne Fotenoys, Monaghan

14. Gavin O’Brien - CIT, Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry

15. Cian Farrell - IT Carlow, Edenderry, Offaly