News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

David Garland wins top honour as ten counties represented on Team of the Year

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 12:27 PM

David Garland wins top honour as ten counties represented on Team of the Year

David Garland has won the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Footballer of the Year award after a Sigerson campaign which saw him recalled to the Monaghan panel.

Garland scored 1-14, including four points from play in a man-of-the-match final display, as DCU were resounding winners.

Garland is joined by five of his DCU teammates on the Team of the Year, including his fellow Monaghan panellist Mícheál Bannigan. The others are Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford, Brendan McCole (Donegal), Jordan Morrissey (Carlow), and Shane Carthy (Dublin).

In all, ten counties have representation on the team including four from runners-up IT Carlow; Niall Hughes (Wexford), Trevor Collins (Laois), Padraig O’Toole (Wicklow), who scored two goals as they dethroned 2019 champions UCC, and Cian Farrell (Offaly).

There are two selections each from the beaten semi-finalists; full-back Mike Breen (Kerry) and Ray Connellan (Westmeath) from UCD, and Donegal duo Michael Langan and Peadar Morgan from Letterkenny IT.

Trench Cup winners CIT receive a nod at full-forward, where Kerryman Gavin O’Brien is chosen. O’Brien scored 1-4 in their final victory over Mary I.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year

1. Evan Comerford - DCU DÉ, Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin

2. Brendan McCole - DCU DÉ, Naomh Naille, Donegal

3. Mike Breen - UCD, Beaufort, Kerry

4. Niall Hughes - IT Carlow, Kilanerin - Ballyfad, Wexford

5. Ray Connellan - UCD, Athlone, Westmeath

6. Jordan Morrissey - DCU DÉ, Éire Óg, Carlow

7. Trevor Collins - IT Carlow, Graiguecullen, Laois

8. Shane Carthy - DCU DÉ, Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin

9. Michael Langan - LYIT, Naomh Mícheál, Donegal

10. Padraig O’Toole - IT Carlow, Kiltegan, Wicklow

11. Mícheál Bannigan - DCU DÉ, Aughnamullen, Monaghan

12. Peadar Morgan - LYIT, Naomh Naille, Donegal

13. David Garland - DCU DÉ, Donaghmoyne Fotenoys, Monaghan

14. Gavin O’Brien - CIT, Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry

15. Cian Farrell - IT Carlow, Edenderry, Offaly

More on this topic

‘GAA has a common goal now like never before’‘GAA has a common goal now like never before’

Quiz: Name these ten Tipperary All-Ireland winnersQuiz: Name these ten Tipperary All-Ireland winners

If the Hurling All-Stars were picked today...If the Hurling All-Stars were picked today...

Conal Keaney: Business isn’t just going to start as soon as this ban is liftedConal Keaney: Business isn’t just going to start as soon as this ban is lifted

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Cork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitchesCork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitches

Racing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next seasonRacing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next season

'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic

Use shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo bossUse shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo boss


Lifestyle

Another great aspect of being able to roam around Phoenix Park is the abundance of wild garlic, which flourishes throughout the great expanse.The Currabinny Cooks: going wild with garlic

Dyed purple hair, fake tattoos ... Ophelia Lovibond certainly went against type for her latest role.Succes from Failure: Ophelia Lovibond certainly goes against type for latest role

Keeping plants like lupins and delphiniums happy now will pay off this summer, says Peter DowdallPeter Dowdall: Embark on a perennial quest

Three figures with roles in the Cork band’s trajectory tell Ellie O’Byrne about the legend-in-the-making that was sadly never to be.B-Side the Leeside: Nun Attax and the Knocknaheeny Shuffle

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »