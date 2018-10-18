David Clifford to miss start of Kerry campaign

David Clifford is set to miss the start of Kerry's National League campaign.

The All Star-nominated forward requires surgery on a shoulder injury, but will wait until East Kerry are finished in the county championship.

They face Dingle in a semi final replay this weekend, with Dr. Crokes awaiting the winners in the final the following week.

Clifford's absence will be a further blow to new Kerry manager Peter Keane, who's seen Kieran Donaghy, Darran O'Sullivan, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher all retire in the past few months.

