Home»Sport

David Clifford to miss start of Kerry campaign

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 09:08 PM

David Clifford is set to miss the start of Kerry's National League campaign.

The All Star-nominated forward requires surgery on a shoulder injury, but will wait until East Kerry are finished in the county championship.

They face Dingle in a semi final replay this weekend, with Dr. Crokes awaiting the winners in the final the following week.

Clifford's absence will be a further blow to new Kerry manager Peter Keane, who's seen Kieran Donaghy, Darran O'Sullivan, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher all retire in the past few months.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

KerryGAADavid Clifford

Related Articles

Counties set own ticket prices, say Croker chiefs

Clare draw the short straw in both codes

Limerick camogie board defend controversial method of selecting team to represent county

Irish Banshees already looking ahead after AFL Euro Cup win

More in this Section

I’m happy with my squad, says Tottenham boss Pochettino

Emery not getting carried away despite fans’ chants

Fatigue won’t be a factor for Tottenham, says West Ham boss Pellegrini

Usain Bolt turns down Malta deal to continue Australia trial


Breaking Stories

David Beckham admits marriage is ‘hard work’: Is it normal for long-term relationships to be tough?

On World Menopause Day: 5 myths you really need to stop believing

Photography awards capture life at its wildest

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »