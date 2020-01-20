News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

David Clifford named Kerry senior captain

David Clifford named Kerry senior captain
By Colm O'Connor
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 04:15 PM

David Clifford has been confirmed as the Kerry senior football captain for 2020.

It makes for an early birthday present for the Fossa club man, who turns 21 on Wednesday.

Clifford was nominated by the East Kerry Board after the division won the Kerry SFC last November, beating Dr Crokes in the final.

He was the only East Kerry player to start last year's All-Ireland finals, with Jack Sherwood and Dara Moynihan coming off the bench in both the drawn game and replay.

He is among the youngest captains in inter-county football, with his first appearance of 2020 likely to come on Saturday as Kerry travel to Croke Park to face Dublin in their League opener.

The process of choosing Kerry captains is under the microscope at the moment with a County Board meeting next week likely to decide whether to maintain the current system of county champions nominating the captain.

There is a school of thought in the county that the system is outdated and Kerry might be better served allowing team management to appoint their own captain.

More on this topic

Goliath clinical enough to send Borris home on their shieldsGoliath clinical enough to send Borris home on their shields

Oisín McConville: Tunnel fracas didn’t distract the champions from three in a rowOisín McConville: Tunnel fracas didn’t distract the champions from three in a row

TJ Reid stands tallest as giants of game continue to ruleTJ Reid stands tallest as giants of game continue to rule

‘Day didn’t get to them. They performed heroically’‘Day didn’t get to them. They performed heroically’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Juve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at LecceJuve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at Lecce

Messi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona bossMessi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona boss

Basketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bumpBasketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bump


Lifestyle

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

Lower the volume on regular crawthumping lipservice emanating from much of the body politic to instead focus on specific actions and strategies of real substance — or the lack thereof — and it becomes increasingly obvious with each passing year the State has largely given up on ‘Rural Ireland’ and, in particular, the farming community that was once the bedrock of this nation.Restaurant review: The Thatch and Thyme, Kildorrery, Co Cork

Having adopted a ‘low profile’ for the month of January, The Menu will be kicking out the jams in fine fashion at what promises to be one of the culinary events of the year ahead, an exclusive sake dinner, on February 4, in the serene sanctuary of chef Takashi Miyazaki’s Michelin-starred Ichigo Ichie, in Cork City.The Menu: Upcoming food highlights include exclusive sake dinner and a cooking competition

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »