David Clifford missing but East Kerry still far too strong for Dingle

East Kerry 0-19 - 0-8 Dingle

By Murt Murphy, Tralee

Even without a number of star players, including David Clifford, East Kerry proved much too strong for Dingle in this Acorn Life Kerry U-21 football final played before a paltry attendance at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, last evening.

East Kerry, even without ace marksman Clifford, who was forced to miss the final due to a shoulder injury, had too much firepower for Dingle who themselves were without Conor Geaney.

It was far too easy for East Kerry who were on top throughout the field and Dingle were never in with a chance of causing an upset from midway through the first half.

The early exchanges were even enough with the both sides guilty of some poor shooting. Gareth Hickey Brosnan and Tomas Sheehy on mark for Dingle while Evan Cronin and David Spillane replied for East Kerry as the sides were tied on 0-2 apiece after ten minutes.

But East Kerry took over for the rest of the half as Evan Cronin, Donnacha O’Sullivan and Dara Moynihan carved openings in the Dingle defence and four unanswered points, with Donnacha O’Sullivan kicking two, and one each from man of the match Evan Cronin and David Spillane, had them in the driving seat

By half-time, East Kerry had moved 0-10 to 0-4 in front, with Evan Cronin kicking points for fun while Dingle could only add points from Tomás Sheehy (free) and Deividas Uosis.

East Kerry, with the wind to their backs, assumed immediate control after the interval with full-back O’Donoghue kicking two points, and they moved with purpose and cohesion upfront; at the other end Dingle kicked too many wides, from play and frees.

East Kerry scorers: E Cronin ( 0-6), D O’Sullivan (0-4, 2 frees), C O’Donoghue and L O’Donoghue (0-3each), D Moynihan (0-2), D Spillane (0-1) Dingle scorers: T Sheehy (0-4 frees), D Uosis (0-3), G Hickey Brosnan (0-1)

EAST KERRY: C McCarthy (Legion); E Fitzgerald (Spa), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), D Doherty (Legion); S O’Leary (Kilcummin), C Gammell (Legion), N Donahue (Firies); F Murphy (Legion), M Ryan ( Rathmore); D Moynihan (Spa), D O’Sullivan (Firies), E Cronin ( Spa); D Spillane (Spa), L O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), P McCarthy (Legion)

Subs: D O’Brien (Glenflesk) for D Spillane (37), M McCarthy (Spa) for D O’Brien (50), J Nagle (Kilcummin) for P McCarthy (52), N McCarthy (Spa) for D O’Sullivan (55), D O’Mahony (Firies) for N Donahue (57), L Brosnan (Firies) for Finbar Murphy (57)

DINGLE: Eoin Brosnan; Brian O’Connor, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Cathal Sheehy; Mark Ashe, Aiden O’Connor, Michael Boland; Mikey Boyle, Niall Geaney; Ruadhan McCarthy, Gareth Hickey Brosnan, Deividas Uosis; Tomás Sheehy, T Devane , Liam Brosnan

Subs: L O’Connell for L Brosnan (28)

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)