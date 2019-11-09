News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

David Clifford has potential 'to be the best ever' claim Kerry legends

David Clifford has potential 'to be the best ever' claim Kerry legends
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 10:38 AM

Kerry star David Clifford has the potential "to be the best player", Kingdom legends Mikey Sheehy and Colm Cooper have claimed.

Mikey Sheehy, who won eight All-Ireland's as a player, praised the young East Kerry attacker saying it was "incredible" that Clifford has two All-Stars from his first two seasons.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Sheehy said: "David actually has the potential to be better than Gooch (Colm Cooper) and Maurice (Fitzgerald), and the reason I am saying that is that I’ve been watching him at close quarters.

"He carries himself like Maurice, the same languid style. He has Gooch’s brain.

The potential is there to be the best ever but how much of that is down to Maurice and Gooch because they set such ridiculous standards?

"They are the mark for so many young lads in Kerry from year to year."

Meanwhile, speaking in the same piece, Colm Cooper has said Clifford has the potential to be the greatest Kerry player of all time.

"Is he going to be the greatest Kerry player of all time? None of us know that," said Cooper.

"It’s impossible because we have no idea how fit and healthy he’ll be, but he has the potential to be.

"When you reflect on who’s gone before, that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him."

You can read the full interview with Mikey Sheehy and Colm Cooper in Saturday's Irish Examiner sport supplement and online here from 1pm.

READ MORE

Arsene Wenger set for Bayern Munich talks

More on this topic

Versatile Sherwood credits his second Kingdom coming to rise of East KerryVersatile Sherwood credits his second Kingdom coming to rise of East Kerry

St Thomas’ dual quest proving a family affairSt Thomas’ dual quest proving a family affair

Ratoath’s rise and rise from sleepy village to senior championsRatoath’s rise and rise from sleepy village to senior champions

Connolly's sweeping beauty for Nemo RangersConnolly's sweeping beauty for Nemo Rangers

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a ‘big opportunity’ against EvertonHasenhuttl believes Southampton have a ‘big opportunity’ against Everton

Top two clash and Pellegrini under pressure – 5 Premier League talking pointsTop two clash and Pellegrini under pressure – 5 Premier League talking points

Unai Emery confirms Granit Xhaka will not return to Arsenal team at LeicesterUnai Emery confirms Granit Xhaka will not return to Arsenal team at Leicester

Frank Lampard gives Mason Mount more time to prove fitnessFrank Lampard gives Mason Mount more time to prove fitness


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »