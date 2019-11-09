David Clifford has potential 'to be the best ever' claim Kerry legends

Kerry star David Clifford has the potential "to be the best player", Kingdom legends Mikey Sheehy and Colm Cooper have claimed.

Mikey Sheehy, who won eight All-Ireland's as a player, praised the young East Kerry attacker saying it was "incredible" that Clifford has two All-Stars from his first two seasons.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Sheehy said: "David actually has the potential to be better than Gooch (Colm Cooper) and Maurice (Fitzgerald), and the reason I am saying that is that I’ve been watching him at close quarters.

"He carries himself like Maurice, the same languid style. He has Gooch’s brain.

The potential is there to be the best ever but how much of that is down to Maurice and Gooch because they set such ridiculous standards?

"They are the mark for so many young lads in Kerry from year to year."

Meanwhile, speaking in the same piece, Colm Cooper has said Clifford has the potential to be the greatest Kerry player of all time.

"Is he going to be the greatest Kerry player of all time? None of us know that," said Cooper.

"It’s impossible because we have no idea how fit and healthy he’ll be, but he has the potential to be.

"When you reflect on who’s gone before, that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him."

You can read the full interview with Mikey Sheehy and Colm Cooper in Saturday's Irish Examiner sport supplement and online here from 1pm.