Dates, times and venues for SFC qualifiers confirmed

The dates, times and venues for the first round of the SFC qualifiers have been announced by the GAA.
There are four games on Saturday, June 8, with four more the following day.
Monaghan, the only Divison 1 side playing in this round, are looking to bounce back from their loss to Cavan when they host another Ulster side, Fermanagh. That game has a 2pm throw-in on the Sunday.
At the same time, Down host Tipperary in Newry.
At 3pm, Waterford travel to Mullingar to face Westmeath while Carlow are at home against the loser of the Leinster quarter-final replay between Longford and Kildare.
On the Saturday, Offaly host London in Tullamore, Carrick-on-Shannon is the venue for Leitrim v Wicklow (3pm), Wexford host Derry (4.45pm) and Louth meet Antrim in Drogheda at 7pm
Offaly v London, Tullamore, 1.30pm
Leitrim v Wicklow, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3pm
Wexford v Derry, Wexford Park, 4.45pm
Louth v Antrim, Drogheda, 7pm
Down v Tipperary, Newry, 2pm
Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 2pm
Carlow v Kildare/Longford, Carlow, 3pm
Westmeath v Waterford, Mullingar, 3pm