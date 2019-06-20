News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Darren Hughes's eight-week ban over incident as maor uisce upheld

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 12:24 PM

Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes has had his eight-week ban upheld by the Central Competitions Control Committee over an incident in the Farney County's round one qualifier win over Fermanagh.

The Scotstown man is currently out injured as he recovers from a broken ankle, and was a maor uisce, or team official, on the day.

It was expected he could return from injury later in the championship if Malachy O'Rourke's side were to progress.

Hughes is likely to now take his appeal further to the Central Hearings Committee.

