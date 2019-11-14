News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Darmody shoots Clonmel down as Rathmore top group

Darmody shoots Clonmel down as Rathmore top group
By Murt Murphy
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 07:05 PM

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 1-11 High School Clonmel 0-7

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore recorded their second win in the Corm Uí Mhuirí Group B when they proved too strong for HS Clonmel at Pairc Uí Caoimh this afternoon.

Rathmore laid the foundations for this victory in the first half, a win which sees them top their group on four points and guarantees them a quarter-final spot for only second time ever, with still one game to go.

Rathmore struck for an early goal when Kerry minor Dan Murphy set up James Darmody in the sixth minute and he found the Clonmel net.

Darmody added four more first-half points and with Ronan Collins dominating midfield, Rathmore led 1-9 to 0-3 at half time with Cathal O’Mahony (0-2) and Mark O’Connor (0-1) replying for Clonmel from frees.

O’Connor got three more frees in the second half as Rathmore got sloppy and could only add points from Aaron Cronin and Cathal Ryan but Clonmel had no answers to the Kerry side, who will play DLS Macroom in their final game.

Scorers: P S Rathmore: J Darmody (1-4), A Cronin (0-2), C Dineen, D Murphy, P O’Leary, C Ryan and D Roche (0-1 each)

HS Clonmel: M O’Connor (0-4 frees), C O’Mahony (0-2 frees), J Lyons (0-1)

Teams: PS Rathmore: I O’Connor; M Dennehy, A Dineen, D Cronin; C Dineen, Paul O’Leary, A Moynihan; R Collins, D Murphy; Paudie O’Leary, C Ryan, M McSweeney; J Darmody, A Cronin, D Roche

Subs: T Bowler for D Roche (46), K Bowler for A Cronin (51),

HS Clonmel; F Carton; J Kennedy, T Condon, B McKeown; E Butler, C Neville, B O’Connor; B Comerford, J Lyons: S Freeney, C O’Mahony, E McCarthy; B Kehoe, M O’Connor, R O’Dowd

Subs: D Nee for E McCarthy (40), A Kealy for C O’Mahony (46), J O’Donnell for R O’Dowd (49), D English for B Kehoe (56), D Williams for M O’Connor (60)

Referee: T Lyons (Cork)

More on this topic

Prenty wants Provincial Council to police training bansPrenty wants Provincial Council to police training bans

Blow for Clare as Gary Brennan opts out for 2020Blow for Clare as Gary Brennan opts out for 2020

Kerry GAA chiefs want to negotiate directly with TV companiesKerry GAA chiefs want to negotiate directly with TV companies

Cork intermediate champs Éire Óg poke Templenoe ahead of Munster semi-finalCork intermediate champs Éire Óg poke Templenoe ahead of Munster semi-final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Catriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim CupCatriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim Cup

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Nathan Collins confident of U21 chances in ArmeniaNathan Collins confident of U21 chances in Armenia


Lifestyle

Amid a flood of interest in the island nation in recent years, here’s a few under-the-radar wonders to help separate you from the herd.6 amazing off-the-beaten-track destinations in Japan

November weather leaving your skin dry and dull? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best new products to keep it spring fresh.Product Watch: The best new products to keep your skin spring fresh

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »