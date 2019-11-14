Darmody shoots Clonmel down as Rathmore top group

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 1-11 High School Clonmel 0-7

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore recorded their second win in the Corm Uí Mhuirí Group B when they proved too strong for HS Clonmel at Pairc Uí Caoimh this afternoon.

Rathmore laid the foundations for this victory in the first half, a win which sees them top their group on four points and guarantees them a quarter-final spot for only second time ever, with still one game to go.

Rathmore struck for an early goal when Kerry minor Dan Murphy set up James Darmody in the sixth minute and he found the Clonmel net.

Darmody added four more first-half points and with Ronan Collins dominating midfield, Rathmore led 1-9 to 0-3 at half time with Cathal O’Mahony (0-2) and Mark O’Connor (0-1) replying for Clonmel from frees.

O’Connor got three more frees in the second half as Rathmore got sloppy and could only add points from Aaron Cronin and Cathal Ryan but Clonmel had no answers to the Kerry side, who will play DLS Macroom in their final game.

Scorers: P S Rathmore: J Darmody (1-4), A Cronin (0-2), C Dineen, D Murphy, P O’Leary, C Ryan and D Roche (0-1 each)

HS Clonmel: M O’Connor (0-4 frees), C O’Mahony (0-2 frees), J Lyons (0-1)

Teams: PS Rathmore: I O’Connor; M Dennehy, A Dineen, D Cronin; C Dineen, Paul O’Leary, A Moynihan; R Collins, D Murphy; Paudie O’Leary, C Ryan, M McSweeney; J Darmody, A Cronin, D Roche

Subs: T Bowler for D Roche (46), K Bowler for A Cronin (51),

HS Clonmel; F Carton; J Kennedy, T Condon, B McKeown; E Butler, C Neville, B O’Connor; B Comerford, J Lyons: S Freeney, C O’Mahony, E McCarthy; B Kehoe, M O’Connor, R O’Dowd

Subs: D Nee for E McCarthy (40), A Kealy for C O’Mahony (46), J O’Donnell for R O’Dowd (49), D English for B Kehoe (56), D Williams for M O’Connor (60)

Referee: T Lyons (Cork)