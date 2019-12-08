Dan Shanahan appointed Waterford camogie coach

Dan Shanahan has been named Waterford's new camogie coach.

Shanahan teams up again with manager Fergal O'Brien, who served alongside the Lismore man as physical trainer in Derek McGrath's backroom team.

Earlier today, the Shanahan-managed St Mary's were beaten by Cork champions Russell Rovers in the Munster Junior Hurling Final.

“We’ve had a great year; they hadn’t won anything for 30 years,” said Shanahan after the game.

“I loved my time with St Mary’s, you never know what will happen down the line.”

We are delighted to announce that Dan Shanahan will be our head Senior camogie coach for 2020! We wish fergal, Dan, Pauline and all the team the very best! @tomasmcc @LilyReddy @WhelanGavin pic.twitter.com/McwKHYrMec — Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) December 8, 2019

Waterford have stepped up a level under Donal O'Rourke's management, qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2018 and 2019, losing to eventual champions Galway by eight points this year.

They were All-Ireland Intermediate champions in 2015.

Shanahan and O'Brien helped Waterford's hurlers reach the 2017 All-Ireland final before stepping down in 2018.

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds