News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dan Shanahan appointed Waterford camogie coach

Dan Shanahan appointed Waterford camogie coach
By Stephen Barry
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 07:37 PM

Dan Shanahan has been named Waterford's new camogie coach.

Shanahan teams up again with manager Fergal O'Brien, who served alongside the Lismore man as physical trainer in Derek McGrath's backroom team.

Earlier today, the Shanahan-managed St Mary's were beaten by Cork champions Russell Rovers in the Munster Junior Hurling Final.

“We’ve had a great year; they hadn’t won anything for 30 years,” said Shanahan after the game.

“I loved my time with St Mary’s, you never know what will happen down the line.”

Waterford have stepped up a level under Donal O'Rourke's management, qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2018 and 2019, losing to eventual champions Galway by eight points this year.

They were All-Ireland Intermediate champions in 2015.

Shanahan and O'Brien helped Waterford's hurlers reach the 2017 All-Ireland final before stepping down in 2018.

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

More on this topic

'We had that fighter finish': Composed Ballyboden stick to the plan and reap reward'We had that fighter finish': Composed Ballyboden stick to the plan and reap reward

Kennedy reveals she contemplated stepping down as Cork chairpersonKennedy reveals she contemplated stepping down as Cork chairperson

Paul Galvin takes a watching brief as youthful Wexford lose to WestmeathPaul Galvin takes a watching brief as youthful Wexford lose to Westmeath

Offaly claim early-season bragging rights over Mike Quirke’s new-look LaoisOffaly claim early-season bragging rights over Mike Quirke’s new-look Laois

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Pellegrini vows not to underestimate out-of-form ArsenalPellegrini vows not to underestimate out-of-form Arsenal

Ballyboden stage late burst to claim Leinster titleBallyboden stage late burst to claim Leinster title

Mayo legend Ciarán McDonald joins James Horan's backroom teamMayo legend Ciarán McDonald joins James Horan's backroom team

Heineken Cup: Connacht suffer four-try defeat to GloucesterHeineken Cup: Connacht suffer four-try defeat to Gloucester


Lifestyle

A decade on from their split, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are back together for a tour of the UK and Ireland in April next year.The Pussycat Dolls: Using the second of their nine lives

Ellie O’Byrne paid a visit to the Kabin in Knocknaheeny to see the supportive atmosphere that gave rise to the duo behind the ‘Yeah Boy’ hit.You’d need to have had your head buried in the sand not to have come across MC Tiny and MC The King

Aoife Buckley, one of the recipients of this year's Gaisce Gold award: It's ok to be different.School Daze with Aoife Buckley: I started working towards the Gaisce Awards in third year

Festive seasons come and go, but some moments can never be forgotten, discovers Donal O’Keeffe.Stories of Christmas past and present

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »