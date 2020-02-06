News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Damien Gore back in the Cork side as they look to keep 100% record

Damien Gore in action against Kerry in the McGrath Cup in December
By Denis Hurley
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 10:03 PM

Damien Gore is back in the Cork side for their National League clash at home to Down.

Gore, who started the opening-round win over Offaly but had to retire injured at half-time in that game, is back in at number 13 with Michael Hurley dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

Cork seek to maintain their 100% record as the Mournesiders visit Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday with just the one change from the side that beat Leitrim.

CORK (FL v Down): M Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Powter (Douglas), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), K Crowley (Millstreet); T Corkery (Cill na Martra), L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), B Hartnett (Douglas); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), S White (Clonakilty), R Deane (Bantry Blues); D Gore (Kilmacabea), C Sheehan (Éire Óg), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown). Subs: A Casey (Kiskeam), P Ring (Aghabullouge), P Murphy (Bandon), P Walsh (Kanturk), C Kiely (Ballincollig), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), M Hurley (Castlehaven), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

