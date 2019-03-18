Daly: 'Ruthless' Shefflin looks the part on the line

Anthony Daly believes Henry Shefflin has the ruthless streak needed to one day succeed Brian Cody as Kilkenny manager.

In his first year in management, Shefflin has guided his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to Kilkenny and Leinster titles, before beating St Thomas' in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Speaking on this week's Irish Examiner GAA podcast, Daly said: “Henry, year one in management, you’re not sure how he is going to get on in Kilkenny, and he wins the All-Ireland.

GAA podcast: Shefflin the new Cody? Dubs' Thurles statement. Tyrone's evolution. And Crokes schooled

“Obviously you have Eddie Brennan doing great work with Laois and DJ Carey has done great work with Carlow IT and now has the Kilkenny U20s for this year. So you have a few guys gaining that experience.

“But Sheff just looks the part on the line. He has that cool demeanour. And I’d say well able to lay it on the line when he needs to. And yet gets the business done.”

For the most part, Ballyhale’s passage to a seventh All-Ireland crown was serene, but Daly insists Shefflin’s task wasn’t as straightforward as it appeared.

“He had problems with certain guys but by God they were ironed out and ironed out by one guy, and that was Henry. He would have that ruthless streak. It was just a fantastic day for them. They got a bit of a scare in the Kilkenny semi-final and from that day they just steamrolled everyone since, bar Ballygunner put it up to them for a long time. But they were miles ahead of Thomas’.”

However Daly insists the club final should now be moved away from its traditional St Patrick’s Day slot.

I don’t think the clubs would mind. It would still be a massive day out once it was on in Croker. I don’t think the whole St Patrick’s Day thing matters.

“Ballyhale played BallyBoden in the Leinster final early December. Just to have one match between that and Paddy’s Day, that doesn't logistically make any sense.

“I don’t think it benefits anyone.”

And Daly would also like to see the championship restructured so the Galway champions aren’t catapulted directly into an All-Ireland semi-final.

“I think the Galway teams now are into the Leinster Championship in nearly everything. And I think their club champions should go in there as well.”