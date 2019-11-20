Daly and Pearses savour maiden Connacht journey

Niall Daly has no problem admitting his club Pádraig Pearses were the nearly men of Roscommon before last month’s inaugural senior county title.

Daly really couldn’t deny the charge. Before beating Roscommon Gaels, the club featured in eight deciders, losing seven and drawing once.

In search of a descriptive comparison about his team ahead of Sunday’s Connacht final with the illustrious Corofin, Daly only had to look across the county’s western border.

“It’s bonus territory we’re in at the moment. We got the weight off our shoulders, winning the county title, which was a huge thing.

"In Roscommon football terms, we were nearly seen to be the Mayo; getting so close and just suffering heartache and luck going against us.

“It’s been brilliant to get over the line. Since then we took it game by game in the Connacht championship. The first game against Tourlestrane was a tricky one, we weren’t sure what way it was going to go. Thankfully, it went well.

“Then we had a game in London… that was as much a club event as anything. We had a huge crowd over from the club — people who were never seen in the club ground at times! It was a great trip. Thankfully the players realised that it wasn’t a holiday camp going over there, it was more to get a job done and get out of there. It’s been a whirlwind of a few weeks.”

The 2019 All-Star nominee, a two-time Connacht SFC winner, doesn’t hesitate in ranking the county final win as the greatest honour of his career.

“Definitely. We’re training with lads from U6s upwards, and seeing tears and all that showed how special it was.

"Seeing former players and club founders, you could see how much it meant to them. It was amazing. The night in Pearses was a late one — or an early one if you want to call it that!”

Winning it alongside his three younger brothers Conor, Ronan, and Lorcan made it all the more special.

It was also a special achievement for Pat Flanagan who has continued his record of winning a county title with every club he has managed.

When he took us over two years ago, that was his goal and he didn’t want to ruin that. And he has kept it. When you hear stuff like that, players do believe in it. It’s easy to buy into that.

Corofin are a daunting prospect but Daly is braced for the challenge.

“If we can produce a performance like we produced against Roscommon Gaels for the first 40 minutes, and they’re a small bit off the levels they can hit, we’re going to be in with a good chance. We’ll try and work on the controllables, control our controllables.

"Small things like the work rate of our players is vital. Pat Flanagan says ‘no standing up’, if you’re standing up there’s something wrong so you should be doing something.

“Everyone looks at Corofin and says, ‘Jesus, what football they play.’ They should be compared, I don’t know if they are, with the Dublin team.

“Of course you watch them and admire them but on Sunday we won’t be trying to do that anyway.

“Hopefully, they’ll beadmiring us.”

