Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's old failings, Déise reborn, danger of 14 Cats, Limerick in Tipp heads?

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Mark Landers and Michael Moynihan review the weekend's Allianz Hurling League action with Anthony Daly.
More on this topic
Over half a million watch David Clifford's dramatic equaliser on RTÉ
Kerry postpone county board meeting out of respect for the late Gerald Whyte
Early season silverware for Cork U20s
'I haven’t scored three goals in about 10 years combined': Na Gaeil's hat-trick hero 'over the moon'
More in this Section
Five Irish-based players on European Player of the Year longlist
In pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
New FAI President keen for Brian Kerr to return to FAI
England prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year deal
Lifestyle
You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job