Dalo tips O’Carroll to return to Dublin football fold

Former Dublin hurling manager Anthony Daly has not ruled out an inter-county recall for Rory O’Carroll — for the Dublin footballers.

O’Carroll won three All-Ireland senior football medals with Dublin before leaving for New Zealand three years ago, but he starred for Kilmacud Crokes in their Dublin SFC clash with Ballymun Kickhams last weekend.

Daly is now coaching the Kilmacud Crokes senior hurlers and O’Carroll fell in with the club hurlers for training earlier in the year, but has now focused on football.

“He’s not (playing club hurling),” said Daly.

“He trained twice and he played a league game and then he decided, for the April games anyway, he wasn’t going to be able to play both. I don’t know, maybe Jim (Gavin, Dublin football manager) was on the phone.

“I don’t know, I have no idea but if I was Jim I’d be on the phone, having watched him the other evening (playing football).

“He’s a top guy, hopefully if we can negotiate tonight (versus O’Toole’s) we might have him back for the autumn, he might hurl for us.

“But I suppose if he goes back with the Dubs football, sure you don’t know what sort of toll that will take. I don’t know too much about the football but I’d be having Rory O’Carroll anyway.”

Daly also welcomed the news that Shane O’Donnell is back in the Clare fold — the Harvard PhD student will return to the Banner ranks for the upcoming Munster championship, though Daly was concerned that the star forward has ground to make up in terms of fitness.

“It’s huge for coming down here (to Waterford in the Munster championship). He’s like a real genuine greyhound, he won’t be wondering if the hare is up in front of him, he’ll be going for it.

“I know he was training over there (in America), and they were keeping an eye on him through GAA circles, Clare lads over in Boston, and he’s working on a programme, but when you come back, it’s another step up.

“And you’d be worried about an injury in the next couple of weeks in training, because it’s going to be hammer and tongs, A versus B, and they’ll probably play a team from Leinster.

“Coming through those games, that’ll be the big test of the body and where it’s at.”