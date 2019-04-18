NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dalo tips O’Carroll to return to Dublin football fold

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Former Dublin hurling manager Anthony Daly has not ruled out an inter-county recall for Rory O’Carroll — for the Dublin footballers.

O’Carroll won three All-Ireland senior football medals with Dublin before leaving for New Zealand three years ago, but he starred for Kilmacud Crokes in their Dublin SFC clash with Ballymun Kickhams last weekend.

Daly is now coaching the Kilmacud Crokes senior hurlers and O’Carroll fell in with the club hurlers for training earlier in the year, but has now focused on football.

“He’s not (playing club hurling),” said Daly.

“He trained twice and he played a league game and then he decided, for the April games anyway, he wasn’t going to be able to play both. I don’t know, maybe Jim (Gavin, Dublin football manager) was on the phone.

“I don’t know, I have no idea but if I was Jim I’d be on the phone, having watched him the other evening (playing football).

“He’s a top guy, hopefully if we can negotiate tonight (versus O’Toole’s) we might have him back for the autumn, he might hurl for us.

“But I suppose if he goes back with the Dubs football, sure you don’t know what sort of toll that will take. I don’t know too much about the football but I’d be having Rory O’Carroll anyway.”

Daly also welcomed the news that Shane O’Donnell is back in the Clare fold — the Harvard PhD student will return to the Banner ranks for the upcoming Munster championship, though Daly was concerned that the star forward has ground to make up in terms of fitness.

“It’s huge for coming down here (to Waterford in the Munster championship). He’s like a real genuine greyhound, he won’t be wondering if the hare is up in front of him, he’ll be going for it.

“I know he was training over there (in America), and they were keeping an eye on him through GAA circles, Clare lads over in Boston, and he’s working on a programme, but when you come back, it’s another step up.

“And you’d be worried about an injury in the next couple of weeks in training, because it’s going to be hammer and tongs, A versus B, and they’ll probably play a team from Leinster.

“Coming through those games, that’ll be the big test of the body and where it’s at.”

More on this topic

Fanning would have fought for Walsh Park last year

Ryan to the rescue for Waterford

Impressive Banner see off Premier in cagey affair

Boost for Galway as Cooney and Glynn set for Championship return

More in this Section

John Caulfield insists City can turn it around

‘Angry’ Napoli fired up to overturn Arsenal deficit – Koulibaly

One violation in Sport Ireland's 2018 anti-doping review

Ireland's Michael Judge falls short in Crucible bid


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »